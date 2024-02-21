Catching Up With the Giallorosse: Departures, Arrivals, Renewals, Results & More!

For reasons beyond the scope of this article, we've had trouble tracking Roma's women's team this season, but we're nevertheless happy to report all is well in Giallorosse land. Yeah, they were bounced from the Champions League by a narrow margin, but Alessandro Spugna's side is flying high in Serie A. Armed with new signings, new contracts, and even a new secondary sponsor, the women of Roma finished the regular season with an eight-point lead over second-place Juventus.

With the league on an international break, what better time than now to get caught up on all the latest news, updates, and rumors?

Winter Transfer Wrapup

With only one blemish on their league record through 18 matches and an eye-popping +40 goal differential, Head of Women's Football Betty Bavagnoli didn't have much tweaking to do during the winter transfer market. Still, rather than sitting on her hands, Bavagnoli added a trio of intriguing players, including her usual spate of Scandinavian talents.

First up was Norwegian defender Anja Sonstevold, a 31-year-old full-back/midfielder who signed an 18-month contract from Inter Milan. Ostensibly signed to provide depth at full-back outside of Elisa Bartoli and Lucia Di Guglielmo, Sonstevold has already found her way into Spugna's good graces, starting five of her six appearances.

Bavagnoli turned to Denmark next, signing midfielder Sanne Troelsgaard. The most capped player in Danish history, Troelsgaard, 35, was a pure depth move, providing cover in midfield following Eseosa Aigbogun's season-ending knee injury.

Lastly, Roma signed 20-year-old Swiss forward Alayah Pilgrim to a three-year deal. With only 36 appearances before signing with the Giallorosse, Pilgrim is a bit light on experience, but she joins a horde of impressive U-23 prospects eager to make a name for themselves.

Unfortunately, we have to end this section on a sad note: the transfer of club stalwart Annamaria Serturini, who was traded to Inter Milan for 25-year-old Marta Pandini, who will join Roma next season. Serturini, who made 156 appearances for Roma, was a foundational player for the club during their first five seasons but slipped down the ladder once the club acquired wingers Emilie Haavi and Benedetta Glionna.

New Contracts

Apart from scouting talent all over Europe, Bavagnoli has seldom, if ever, erred when deciding which talents are critical to the club's project and which aren't—she knows how to separate the wheat from the chaff, as it were. Along those lines, Bavagnoli handed new deals to defender Moeka Minami and manager Alessandro Spugna, signing both through the 2026 season, while she kept star midfielder Manuela Giugliano tied to the club through 2028.

The Champions League

After last season's miracle run to the quarterfinals of the Champions League last season, expectations were high as the Giallorosse joined PSG, Ajax, and PSG in an exceedingly tricky group. Things started off swimmingly for Roma as they dispatched Ajax 3-0, but the bloom quickly came off the rose as Roma dropped points in every subsequent group stage match.

Still, thanks to the war of attrition in Group C, Roma had a slim chance to advance to the knockout stages on Matchday 6 but bowed out of the competition after falling to Ajax in a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat, which included an 84th-minute own goal from Zara Kramzar.

The Coppa Italia

After a nearly two-month wait, Roma's cup campaign continued in mid-January... to less than stellar results. Facing lowly Napoli, the Giallorosse laid a rare egg, falling to the Partenopei 2-0 on the road. Little did we know it at the time, but this loss precipitated the worst stretch of football we've seen from Roma in well over a year, as the club dropped points in three of their next four matches, including a two-nil defeat to Inter Milan—Roma's only defeat on the season.

With a two-goal deficit to erase, the odds were stacked against Roma, but the Giallorosse leveled the match on aggregate after little more than 30 minutes, setting the stage for a nervy finish. The killing blow was delivered by Krazmar in the 84th minute, setting up a date with AC Milan in the semifinals next month.

Serie A

Despite seeing their dreams of an undefeated season dashed by that 2-0 loss to Inter in early January, Serie A Femminile remains the domain of AS Roma. With 17 wins from 18 league matches, Roma has won more fixtures than any other team in Europe's five major female leagues.

With 51 goals scored and only 11 conceded, Roma leads the league in scoring while boasting its stingiest defense. Rather than being buoyed by one star striker, Roma has seen an incredible 13 players find the back of the net, paced by Manuela Giugliano, Evelyne Veins, and Elena Linari, who have each scored seven goals so far. Linari's seven strikes make her the most prolific defender in all of Europe.

By finishing the 18-game regular season in first place, Roma has already secured a spot in next season's Champions League. With an eight-point lead heading into the eight-match Championship Round, Roma should be favored to repeat as league champions.

While the fixture list for the Championship Round hasn't been announced, Roma's Coppa semifinals against MIlan begins on March 3rd in Milan before the return fixture in Rome on March 10th.