Probable Formations: Roma vs Feyenoord

“As always, I’ll make my decisions based on what I think will win me the game. I’ll make choices on the left, on the right and in the middle to help us get the result we want.

“There are always multiple factors to consider when you prepare for a game and when you prepare for the previous ones if they’re very close together. I’ll choose the players I think can win me this match, and the next one and the one after that.”

That was the answer that Daniele De Rossi gave in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday when asked about his choices on the left side of his formation. Journalists tried to get an idea of whether De Rossi would opt for Leo Spinazzola and Nicola Zalewski, as we saw in the first leg in Rotterdam, or if Angeliño and Stephan El Shaarawy would get the go in this one. Clearly, De Rossi was keeping that one close to the vest, as well as the rest of his line-up choices.

The only player that De Rossi made clear was not yet ready to start this one was Evan Ndicka, who will start from the bench. He also made clear that Chris Smalling doesn’t have to play in a three-man backline but didn’t indicate whether the Englishman was an option for this one.

“Ndicka is ok. He had one session with the team then he had flu for a couple of days and stayed at home. He’s better again now. He trained with us again yesterday, though it was a recovery session. He’s not fully fit but he’s available and will be on the bench in case we need him.”

“As for Chris playing in a back three the other day, it was because I wanted to make a substitution that would allow him to come on. My aim was to get him back on the pitch and give him a feel for it again alongside his team-mates. We were in a fairly comfortable position at the time. I wanted to bring him on and we switched to three at the back so that we could take off a tired player.

“In any case, Chris can play in a three or a four. He’s done all sorts. I’m certain he can play in a four-man system and it might happen one day that we need to play with three and he’ll remember perfectly well how to do it.”

With Ndicka receiving his first call-up since his return from the African Cup of Nations, only Edoardo Bove won’t be available for this one due to suspension from the Europa League squad. (Dean Huijsen and Rasmus Kristensen were left off the European squad.)

There shouldn’t be too many changes from the side that went to Rotterdam and got the draw a week ago. In fact, we’re projecting just two changes to the starting XI. The first is in the midfield, where Bryan Cristante will replace Bove. The second will be on the left attacking wing, where El Shaarawy is expected to replace Zalewski.

That means the same rearguard of Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Diego Llorente, and Spinazzola will provide the last line of defense in from of Mile Svilar’s goal. In the center of the park, Cristante joins Leandro Paredes and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, who have excelled in De Rossi’s newly implemented system. Lastly, El Shaarawy will complement Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku in attack.

The latter two will be expected to deliver the goods for Roma in this one. However, De Rossi made clear that the team progressing goes far beyond Dybala and Lukaku, as eight different players have scored in De Rossi’s five matches in charge thus far.

“I think if we analyse what the players are contributing we should look beyond who gets the goals. For you journalists it’s the most obvious thing, the easiest statistic to look at for a striker or an attacking midfielder. I look at the performances and they’re doing what I want of them, as all the others are. They’re buying into what I want from each and every player. I’m happy with them. Our goal is to reach the next round, whether or not they score.”

ROMA (4-3-3): Svilar; Spinazzola, Llorente, Mancini, Karsdorp; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; El Shaarawy, Lukaku, Dybala.