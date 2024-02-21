Roma Host Feyenoord For Match That Will Decide Who Advances to Europa League Round of 16

All things considered, Daniele De Rossi has had a strong start to his time as Roma’s manager. Capitano Futuro lost to Inter, sure, but beyond that, Roma has steadied herself in the league and positioned themselves well to advance in the Europa League. Not bad for a manager whose first full-time managerial experience ended... poorly, to say the least, with DDR never truly finding his footing while managing SPAL in Serie B.

Tomorrow’s second leg against Feyenoord is arguably the first true test for De Rossi, as it’s a match with real expectations where a loss is possible. The Inter match was never truly going to be a judgment on De Rossi’s ability to find success in Rome, as it was all but guaranteed that Roma would lose or draw that one. Losing this match against Feyenoord, though, would be the first major misstep for DDR since signing on as manager, especially while holding court at the Stadio Olimpico.

No pressure, Daniele.

What To Watch For

All Hail the Svilaraissance?

Mile Svilar was not someone who I thought would figure into Roma’s first team in any capacity this season. That’s half because I thought Rui Patricio would be able to see out his time in Rome as first-choice goalkeeper, half because... I’ve never been super impressed by Svilar in the spot minutes he’s played behind Patricio. Yet Svilar’s performances over the past few weeks have certainly impressed, and Patricio has been so poor this season that it now looks as if the Belgian/Serbian goalkeeper has taken over as Roma’s man between the sticks.

Just as De Rossi will be taking on his first serious challenge against Feyenoord tomorrow, Svilar will also be taking on one of his first truly serious matches. Sure, he’s played plenty in the Europa League this season already, and he’s now gotten a few Serie A matches under his belt, but most of those opponents did not feature the kinds of players that give a goalkeeper nightmares. Feyenoord’s attackers are of a slightly higher quality, and if Svilar expects to truly be in contention for a long-term role as Roma’s starting goalkeeper, it’s going to have to start with a commanding performance tomorrow.

Beyond that, Roma’s hopes in the Europa League for the rest of this season truly rest on Svilar’s shoulders. A Roma with a successfully integrated Svilar will be able to challenge for a Europa League title; a Roma that has to throw Patricio back into the mix will likely sputter out before April.

Do We Get More Chris Smalling?

Another factor that might make Daniele De Rossi’s life easier in the second half of this season is the return of Chris Smalling to the pitch. I can’t really comment on why it took Smalling so long to return from injury while Mourinho was in charge or why it seems as if he is getting back to full fitness quickly following De Rossi’s hiring. All I can say is that it’s a definite benefit for Roma to have a healthy Chris Smalling at their disposal, assuming he is at full fitness and ready to go.

The fact that Roma is working to get Evan Ndicka back up to speed following his AFCON win is also key here. It will become ten times easier to ease Ndicka back into Roma’s lineup if the Giallorossi can also depend on Chris Smalling in the short-to-medium term. Dean Huijsen has been great, for sure, but I don’t want to entrust Roma’s defense to an 18-year-old in perpetuity if this side is truly fighting for Champions League football. Given that, let’s hope that Smalling can start playing at least 30-45 minutes in the near future.

Will Arne Slot Continue To Aggravate Romanisti?

I do not like Arne Slot. Hard-hitting analysis, I know, but the rivalry that has weirdly built up between Roma and Feyenoord over the past few years has certainly developed at the behest of Slot (as well as José Mourinho, but he’s off to greener pastures). Here’s what Slot said about Roma in the lead-up to this match that annoyed me a bit:

“At de Kuip I saw their goalkeeper, Mile Svilar, hurry up in the opening phase of the match, but immediately slow down noticeably when we gained the upper hand. Defender Gianluca Mancini decided to take his time tying his shoes afterwards.” “We know what kind of behavior we can expect from Roma and their players tomorrow. My players are aware of this, hopefully the people overseeing the match do too.”

There’s not much more to say on this front other than I hope Roma is able to shut up Slot and his squad. I find them to be among the most annoying opponents Roma has faced in recent years, and I’ll take a lot of joy in beating them tomorrow if Roma is able to pull it off.

Match Details

Date: February 22nd

Kickoff: 21:00 CET/3:00 EST

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Roma