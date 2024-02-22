Roma vs. Feyenoord: Lineups & Game Thread

After falling to league-leading Inter Milan in a closer-than-it-looked 4-2 defeat, Daniele De Rossi and Roma rebounded in their next league fixture, a 3-0 win over Frosinone. Sandwiched between those matches was the first leg of Roma's Europa League Knockout Round Playoff against Dutch side Feyenoord, a taut 1-1 draw last week in Rotterdam.

Today's return fixture sees the Giallorossi play host to their nouveau nemesis in a winner-takes-all affair at the Stadio Olimpico. With so much at stake today, De Rossi isn't leaving anything to chance, rolling out what we could consider the club's A-Team: a front-line featuring Paulo Dybala, Stephan El Shaarawy, and Romelu Lukaku, with Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leandro Paredes and Bryan Cristante manning the middle of the park. While at the back, Mile Svilar once again gets the nod in goal, with Diego Llorente, Gianluca Mancini, Rick Karsdorp, and Leonardo Spinazzola occupying the back line.

