Roma Through to the Europa League Round of 16 After Dramatic Penalty Shootout

With so much focus on how Daniele De Rossi would adjust to life as a manager in Serie A, long renowned as one of the most technical leagues in the world, his acclimation to European competitions has been overlooked. In De Rossi's first continental match on the sidelines last week, his side overcame a 1-0 deficit, receiving a massive lift from Romelu Lukaku, whose 67th-minute equalizer essentially wiped the slate clean for today's decisive Europa League Knockout Round Playoff match.

Although that match may have been a bit light on lessons for De Rossi, it set the stage for today's win-or-go-home fixture against Feyenoord, a daunting task for DDR in only his second European match as Roma's manager. That task became exceedingly difficult when his side capitulated after only 300 seconds, conceding a 5th-minute goal to Santiago Gimenez.

Santiago Gimenez: 5th Minute (Roma 0, Feyenoord 1)

The goal itself was a bit chaotic, taking an awkward deflection that even fooled the camera crew, but there's no mistaking the root cause here: Feyenoord sliced through Roma's midfield and defense like a hot knife through better. So, while we can quibble with the in-the-box defending, this particular weed took root in the midfield.

After Feyenoord had scored, Roma didn't lose hope and continued to attack. They had a chance to equalize when a corner kick from Leandro Paredes produced a scrum of red shirts in Feyenoord's area. However, Lukaku's glancing attempt missed the mark, while El Shaarawy's put-back attempt from the edge of the box also failed to find the target.

However, after several minutes poking and prodding the Feyenoord defense, Roma struck paydirt in the 15th minute, thanks to a lovely goal from Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Lorenzo Pellegrini: 15th Minute (Feynoord 1, Roma 1)

After creating space down the left flank, El Shaarawy quickly pulled up and checked the ball back to Pellegrini at the edge of the area. With the defense slow to react, Pellegrini rifled the ball towards the opposite post, hitting it with sufficient pace and precision to leave Feyenoord keeper Timon Wellenreuther zero chance of stopping the shot.

The remainder of the first half would see Roma hold more than 60% of possession while hitting Feyenoord with 11 shots overall, with Pellegrini and Karsdorp coming remarkably close to padding the Giallorossi's lead only to see their efforts sail wide right.

The second half carried on from there, with neither side generating any clear-cut chances but Roma holding serve in the run of play, marching up and down the pitch with ease only to run into a wall of white shirts any time they sniffed the penalty area.

Somewhat surprisingly, De Rossi's first change of the match was defensive, swapping out Rick Karsdorp for Zeki Celik in the 67th minute. Despite the defensive switch, De Rossi's side nearly took the lead moments later when Dybala played a cutting pass through the heart of the Feyenoord defense, catching El Shaarawy in stride down the channel. Unfortunately, Wellenreuther read it like a book, bolting off his line to smother the ball before El Shaarawy could chip it over his hands.

De Rossi made another surprising change in the 70th minute, replacing Pellegrini with Houssem Aouar, who made his second appearance since returning from the African Cup of Nations earlier this month.

Unfortunately, his following change wasn't planned: Diego Llorente had to be subbed off in the 85th minute after sustaining a head injury and was replaced by Evan Ndicka, who made his first appearance since returning from the Ivory Coast's triumphant run at AFCON.

With five minutes of regular time remaining (plus six minutes of stoppage time), there was space for a dramatic ending, but apart from Lukaku stumbling into the box and having the ball once again lifted off his toes by Wellenreuther, it was an uneventful stretch, paving the way for 30 minutes of added time.

De Rossi began extra time by bringing Nicola Zalewski into the mix for El Shaarawy, who pulled up with cramps at the end of regular time. And with two offside calls in his first two touches, Zalewski wasn't exactly the shot in the arm Roma imagined. DDR followed that up by swapping out the increasingly fatigued Dybala for Tommaso Baldanzi in the 102nd minute.

With the final 15 minutes of added time commencing, De Rossi brought Angeliño on in place of Spinazzola, who couldn't quite sustain the frenetic pace with which he began the match but otherwise put in a solid shift this evening.

As is often the case, the second half of extra time was a snooze, though Roma nearly pulled off a last-second miracle when Lukaku was denied twice in quick succession: first a low shot aimed for the left post, which was denied by a stretched fingertip save, and then header on the ensuing corner, which Lukaku tried to bounce off the grass and into the upper corner, only to see his effort sail high.

With 120 minutes in the books, it was onto the penalty shootout. After Leandro Paredes calmly stroked home the first attempt, Feyenoord countered thanks to Ayase Ueda. The second round saw Lukaku stoned by Wellenreuther, which, under normal circumstances, could have doomed the Giallorossi. Still, Mile Svilar rose to the occasion, saving two PKs and getting his mitts on a third, setting up Nicola Zalewski to win it all in the fourth round, sending Roma through to the Round of 16.

Final Thoughts

After succumbing to a gut-punching semi-deflected goal in only the fifth minute, Roma could have just as easily withdrawn into a shell and spent the next 85 minutes (or 115, as it turned out) sulking around the pitch. But rather than rueing their misfortune, De Rossi's side showed incredible resolve, leveling the match 10 minutes later and nearly sealing a victory in the waning stages of extra time.

But the story of the night is undoubtedly Mile Svilar, who had very little to do tonight but made his presence felt when it mattered most, denying Feyenoord twice and likely removing any doubt about his status as Roma's new number-one keeper.

Up Next

Roma hosts Torino on Monday the 26th.