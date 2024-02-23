Roma Draws Brighton in Europa League Round of 16

After waiting out a draw that could’ve seen Roma draw white-hot Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen or Premier League leaders Liverpool, the Giallorossi did draw an English side in the end. However, it wasn’t the Reds, but the Seagulls of Brighton & Hove Albion. This draw presents an intriguing matchup of two managers from the Pep Guardiola school of footballing thought.

Last season, Roberto De Zerbi made the jump to the Premier League action after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk due to the war in Ukraine. And the now 44-year-old Italian didn’t disappoint.

In fact, Brighton was the talk of the league as De Zerbi led his side to its highest-ever Premier League finish. The 6th place finish was enough to gain the Seagulls qualification to the Europa League group stage, where they topped what was dubbed the “Group of Death.” Brighton topped a group that included Marseilles, Ajax, and AEK Athens despite losing the opening match at home to the Greek side.

This season in the league, Brighton has been hit hard by sales and injury absences and hasn’t been quite as consistent as last season. However, they still find themselves right in the thick of the fight for one of the last European spots (depending on how the cups play out), sitting 7th on the Premier League table.

Many will remember De Zerbi from his time in Italy, where he had brief stints with Palermo and Benevento before making a name for himself at Sassuolo. De Zerbi drew praise for his attacking football—modeled after Guardiola—taking Sassuolo to 8th-place finishes in two of his three seasons there, losing out to Roma for Conference League qualification at the end of the 2020/21 season by goal differential. (Imagine how different Roma’s time under Mourinho would’ve looked had Sassuolo pipped Roma for that spot.)

De Zerbi is now being linked with a move to Barcelona at the end of the season. Nevertheless, before his thoughts can turn to a summer move to a European giant, De Zerbi will make his return to Italy against Roma to face off against someone he knows well: De Rossi.

With De Rossi looking to make his own name in the coaching ranks, what better way to do so than to defeat the man thought to be the brightest young Italian mind in the game? This draw should promise us plenty of attacking football, with both managers looking to have their sides press opponents into mistakes and create plenty of chances.

Brighton may not have players like Alexis MacAllister, Leandro Trossard, Moises Caicedo, and Ben White, who they’ve sold for big fees over the last few summers, but there’s still plenty of emerging talent on this side. Players like Karou Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, Facundo Buonanotte, and others will test Roma’s defenses and De Rossi’s tactics.

And we won’t have to wait long to see this match-up play out on the pitch. The sides will meet at the Stadio Olimpico on March 7th and at the AMEX the following week on March 14th. If De Rossi is to take Roma on a magical European run a la Mourinho, the next step will involve him taking down compatriot De Zerbi in what should be an entertaining affair and a test of Roma’s newfound play style.