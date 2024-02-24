Lorenzo Pellegrini Is Surging Under De Rossi, but What’s Behind the Rebirth?

When the dust settles on Lorenzo Pellegrini's Roma career, he'll occupy the same strange strata as Alessandro Florenzi, another local kid turned captain. Florenzi and Pellegrini were better than the scores of Romans who failed to make their mark with the club, yet they can't hold a candle to the legacies of Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi. This strange space shields Pellegrini from the cries of incompetence levied at those lesser Romans. Nevertheless, it leaves him vulnerable to a unique strain of criticism Totti and De Rossi never had to face, which is simply that he's not them.

While the shadows cast by those two legends still envelop the club, De Rossi's return as Roma's interim manager has been a boon for Pellegrini, who is playing his best football in years. Where Pellegrini struggled to make his mark under José Mourinho, frequently looking tentative, ineffective, and flat-out confused, the former ballboy turned captain has been reborn under De Rossi's guidance, playing with an attacking verve and joy not seen since Paulo Fonseca was prowling the Roma touchline in his meticulously tailored suits.

While Leandro Paredes, Stephan El Shaarawy, and Dean Huijsen have flourished under Roma's new manager, no player has been as important to De Rossi's early successes as Pellegrini. At the same time, no player has benefitted more from Roma's managerial change than Pellegrini.

It's a beautiful bit of symbiosis, but what exactly is behind this uptick?

Thanks to a change in tactics and subtle differences in his passing, possession, and playmaking responsibilities, Pellegrini once again looks like one of the best midfielders in the league. While he can't stake that claim across the whole of Europe, his performance over the past month has shown just how influential Pellegrini can be and how critical he is to De Rossi's attack.

To get a better understanding of how this De Rossi-Pellegrini partnership is unfolding, we'll look at Pellegrini's improvement in possession, passing, and playmaking performance since De Rossi took the reins on January 20th, a seven-match span that includes five league fixtures and two more in the Europa League.

Possession: More Touches, More Progression and Better Results

While I'm not sure we can draw a straight line between the number of touches a player takes and their influence on the match, there's a certain amount of logic behind the thought that the more touches a quality player takes, the more likely they are to positively influence the team's performance. And in Pellegrini's case, that certainly rings true.

Under Mourinho, Pellegrini averaged approximately 27 touches per game, a figure that climbs to 47 touches per game under De Rossi, a whopping 74% increase. However, it's not simply that Pellegrini sees more of the ball; the nature and location of those touches are improving the bottom line.

While managing the midfield is a collaborative approach, requiring all players to contribute in all facets, as an attacking midfielder at heart, Pellegrini's contributions are best utilized in more advanced areas of the pitch—a point not lost on De Rossi. With DDR at the helm, Pellegrini's touches in the final third have increased from 10 per game under Mourinho to 14 under De Rossi, while his penalty area touches have increased by 23%. As we'll see in the following section, Pellegrini's playmaking performance has responded in kind, with Roma's skipper seeing dramatic increases across a range of playmaking metrics.

In addition to taking more touches in more advanced areas, Pellegrini has been more aggressive with the ball at his feet, seeing his carries into the final third improve by an eye-popping 83%. Similarly, his average progressive carries per match has increased from 39 yards per match under Mourino to 95 under De Rossi, a mind-boggling 144% increase.

Passing and Playmaking: More Aggression, More Assists, More Creativity

Pellegrini's passing and playmaking statistics have seen sharp increases under De Rossi's watch, thanks in part to his more advanced position and greater license to roam. In addition to directly carrying the ball into the final third himself, Pellegrini has been feeding his teammates in the area at a greater clip recently, averaging 4.14 balls into the final third per match, a 154% increase from the waning days of Mourinho. Or, to put it another way, 55% of his balls into the final third have occurred in the past seven matches alone.

Pellegrini's playmaking stats have received a similar shot in the arm thanks to De Rossi's new tactics. Pellegrini has averaged 1.14 key passes per match in seven matches under DDR compared to 1.06 under Mourinho, an 8% increase. While that may not sound like much, especially compared to the extreme shifts we saw in the previous section, Pellegrini's eight key passes under DDR constitute 32% of his season total.

Similarly, Pellegrini's shot-creating actions (SCA) and goal-creating actions (GCA) have received a jolt under De Rossi, with his SCA increasing by 8% and his CGA by 71% in terms of per-game averages. The bread and butter stats—your goals and assists—have also seen marked spikes over the past month, with Pellegrini notching four of his seven goals and three of his four assists since De Rossi's first match at the helm.

Is This Sustainable?

While we tried to level the playing field using per-match statistics, we must consider the sample sizes here: seven matches under De Rossi vs. sixteen under Mourinho. Pellegrini isn't likely to sustain these performances for the balance of the season, but the fundamental changes De Rossi installed—the new formation and change in tactical approach—have put Pellegrini in a better position to succeed, which bodes well for the future.

Taken together with Paredes' resurgence, the more assertive tactical approach, and the general esprit de corps De Rossi has instilled in the squad, Pellegrini promises to remain front and center for Roma, serving as the lynchpin in the final third.

The key to sustainability, however, may be intangible. While De Rossi has constructed a system that emphasizes Pellegrini's best assets, we won't know whether or not this pair is built to last until the inevitable struggles come. Can they tune out the noise and remain focused on their objectives, or will they succumb to the pressure?

If they can, this may be the start of a beautiful relationship.