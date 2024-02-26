Roma vs. Torino: Lineups & Game Thread

After going toe-to-toe with their nouveau nemesis Feyenoord on Thursday in a 120-minute, penalty-round victory in the second and decisive leg of the Europa League Knockout Round Playoffs, it's back to square one for Daniele De Rossi and Roma. The Giallorossi may be fatigued and carrying heavy legs into today's league fixture against Torino, but with the race for the top four (or five) as thick as ever, Roma will have to approach this match with the same intensity and enthusiasm as their victory over Feyenoord.

Of course, with word of a Torino spy infiltrating (or at least watching from a tree, according to reports) the Roma training camp over the weekend, today's match is slightly different. Still, De Rossi needs a win, all the same, to keep pace with Atalanta and Bologna, the league's fourth and fifth-placed teams, respectively.

And it looks like De Rossi has made a subtle change to his normal tactics, using a Mourinho-esque 3-5-2 formation.

Lineups

Roma

Ecco la formazione scelta da mister De Rossi per #RomaTorino



DAJE ROMA DAJE! #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/xrSrhsrzxE — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) February 26, 2024

Torino