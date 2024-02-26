Paulo Dybala Hat Trick Fuels Roma's 3-2 Win Over Torino

As fans of Italian football, we've experienced more than our fair share of Serie A idiosyncracies. From oddly phrased anti-piracy hashtags to decaying stadiums to the litany of officiating complaints, Italy's top flight is full of surprises. However, in my decade-plus covering the league, I've never seen or heard a story quite like this: Torino sent a not-so-covert agent to spy on Daniele De Rossi's recent training sessions. However, rather than using some surreptitious camera/mic setup, Torino's secret agent went the analog route: hiding in a tree with binoculars.

Whether it was due to this subterfuge or simply the accumulated effects of Thursday's 120-minute slugfest against Feyenoord in the Europa League Knockout Round Playoffs, De Rossi made several key changes ahead of today's match against Torino.

While De Rossi shuffled up his staring lineup, giving Chris Smalling and Sardar Azmoun the nod from the word go, the most notable change was the formation. Gone was De Rossi's 4-3-3, replaced by a Mourinho-esque 3-5-2 featuring a Smalling, Evan Ndicka, and Gianluca Mancini backline.

After a mind-numbing opening eight or nine minutes, Roma finally managed to break through the Torino press in the 10th minute. With Sardar Azmoun charging down the left channel and barreling towards the penalty area, he did well to cut back and square the ball to Rasmus Kristensen, but the Danish wing-back couldn't convert the chance, hastily clanging the ball off the upright.

During the following 10 to 15 minutes, Roma had a hard time breaking through Torino's high press. Although they weren't forced into turnovers, they found it challenging to connect enough passes to truly escape the pressure, resulting in long balls over the middle or down the flanks towards Paulo Dybala. Romelu Lukaku's absence only made matters worse. Without his presence up top, there was no hold-up play or way to maintain possession while the wide players advanced up the pitch.

For the remainder of the first half, the song remained the same. Roma couldn't worm their way through the Torino press, and when they did, they were frequently at a numerical disadvantage, with Dybala and Azmoun trying to outwit four or five defenders on their own.

Roma may have been struggling in the run of play, but they caught a massive break in the 42nd minute when Azmoun was fouled inside the area, resulting in a penalty kick that was cooly converted by Dybala to put Roma on top heading into the break.

Unfortunately, their elation wouldn't last long as Torino leveled two minutes later thanks to a well-struck header from Duvan Zapata, who split two defenders and managed to impart enough swerve on the ball to tuck it inside the opposite post and past a diving Svilar.

Second Half

While Roma sputtered out of the gates to begin the second half, facing the same unrelenting Torino press and struggling to stitch together more than two or three passes, there was a little bit more life in De Rossi's side, with Azmoun and Dybala making some cutting runs through the midfield and into the area.

Thanks to this slightly reinvigorated approach, Torino was forced to back off Roma in the final third, giving Paulo Dybala enough space to conjure this miracle...

Paulo Dybala: 57th Minute (Roma 2, Torino 1)

With the defense on its heels, Dybala had enough time and space to rip off this 25-yard bending effort, steering the ball past Vanja Milinkovic-Savic's outstretched hands to restore Roma's lead just shy of the hour mark. It was a goal that only Dybala could score—simply sensational.

Rather than resting on his laurels, De Rossi made a triple change in the very next breath, bringing Romelu Lukaku, Edoardo Bove, and Leonardo Spinazzola into the mix in place of Azmoun, Paredes, and Angeliño, giving the Giallorossi some fresh legs for the final half an hour.

With a tenuous one-goal lead in their pocket, Roma continued to press the issue, hunting for a decisive goal rather than sitting back and hoping Torino would run out of gas. And once again, it was Dybala to the rescue.

Paulo Dybala: 69th Minute (Roma 3, Torino 1)

IT'S PAULO DYBALA'S WORLD, WE'RE JUST LIVING IN IT



Once again facing a compact defense, Lukaku and Dybala took matters into their own hands, pulling off a succinct give-and-go at the left edge of the box. After taking the return pass from Lukaku, Dybala scored another sensational goal, slotting the ball at the opposite post from a rather acute angle, completing his hat trick in the process.

With time winding down in the match, De Rossi went to the bench again in the 78th minute, swapping out Smalling for Dean Huijsen, giving the veteran defender some much-needed rest after his first start since September, while his final change saw Renato Sanches come on for Pellegrini.

Just when it seemed like Roma would cruise to an easy 3-1 win, they conceded an own goal in the 88th minute when a right-to-left cross deflected off Huijsen's boot and past Svilar to pull the visitors within one goal.

In the end, it was academic, as Roma managed to weather nearly six minutes of stoppage time to secure three critical points.

Final Thoughts

If you found yourself having Mourinho PTSD today, you weren't alone. De Rossi's sudden switch back to the 3-5-2 produced the same stilted, hesitant approach that ultimately cost Mourinho his job in the first place. After 45 sluggish minutes and conceding a potentially back-breaking equalizer at the close of the first half, Roma, or, should I say, Paulo Dybala, responded well, pumping two crucial goals past Torino in the second half.

Thanks to Dybala's heroics, Roma made it five wins from seven under new manager Daniele De Rossi, who has to contend with another compact set of fixtures as the Giallorossi press on in the league and Europe.

Up Next

Roma faces Monza on the road on Saturday, March 2nd.