Across the Romaverse #166: Roma Tames Torino; Draws Brighton in Europa League

Big-time players step up in big-time moments, and that’s exactly what Paulo Dybala did on Monday at the Olimpico. In a match where Roma wasn’t it’s sharpest in attack, the Giallorossi’s star man was the definition of efficient. The Giallorossi only had three shots on target—all of them Dybala goals. And those three were just enough to get Roma past a tough Torino side and just a bit closer to the top four.

In the process, Roma broke a disturbing streak of not winning a league match immediately following advancing in the Europa League. And speaking of the Europa League, we’ve got that one covered too.

With Jimmy under the weather, @Nick Dianni of @KicksPicksPod joins the show to discuss some of the following topics:

Roma defeats Torino

Dybala stars

De Rossi pulls the right strings

A look at the Serie A table

Roma’s top-four hopes

Roma dispatches of Feyenoord again

The Round of 16 draw against Brighton

