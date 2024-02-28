Roma's Lack of Sporting Director Clouding Paulo Dybala's Future

"When I arrived, I mentioned that I felt like I'd already lived another life in this city. But not when I moved here, but from the day I arrived in Italy. I don't know what will happen in the future. I am enjoying every moment with this team and these teammates because they are wonderful."

Those were Paulo Dybala's post-match comments after his hat-trick performance against Torino in Roma's 3-2 win on Monday afternoon. It was a perfect middle-of-the-road-don't-say-too-much PC response from Roma's leading scorer. Still, it does underscore one of the biggest questions facing the Giallorossi as they pivot to a new era: Will Paulo Dybala be part of Roma's next project?

Under contract through 2025, Dybala's deal includes a paltry €12 million release clause applicable to clubs outside Italy through July 31st. So, while we won't necessarily have to sweat out visions of Dybala playing for, say, Inter Milan, there is a very real threat the Argentine playmaker could take his talents abroad next season.

With 30 goals and 13 assists in 63 appearances since signing with the club in 2022, Dybala remains as essential as ever for the Giallorossi. However, the recent managerial change and the club's vacant Director of Sport position have muddied La Joya's future, so much so that outlets in Italy are seemingly as confused as the rest of us, with some reporting the decision to extend Dybala won't come until the club appoints a new DS, while others, like Nicolo Schira, suggest the talks will press on.

Dybala may have a checkered injury history, but if his minutes and role are properly managed—which will be far easier now that the club has Tommaso Baldanzi as his understudy—he can still perform at an elite level.

Toss in a healthy Tammy Abraham and maybe a new attacking winger or two, and Roma could be a formidable team next season.

Now, if they could just sign a new Director of Sport... someone give Dan Friedkin their Zip Recruiter log-in ASAP.