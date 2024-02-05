Roma vs. Cagliari: Lineups & Game Thread

Pick any storyline you want; there is no shortage of narratives in today's match against Cagliari. Whether you're wondering if Daniele De Rossi will give new signings Angeliño and Tommaso Baldanzi their Roma debuts, sweating out the club's standing on the table (a win will put them temporarily in 5th place), or preparing to ball your eyes out when we inevitably see Claudio Ranieri embrace De Rossi before kickoff, today's fixture has something for everyone.

With a home tilt against Inter and their two legs against Feyenoord in the Europa League, each coming within the next 10 days, life is about to get much more difficult for De Rossi and Roma. After racing out to relatively early leads in his first two matches at the helm, De Rossi watched nervously as each opponent, Hellas Verona and Salernitana, mounted late rallies, setting up nail-biting finishes for the capital club.

While De Rossi's men were able to prevail, the half-to-half discrepancies have been hard to miss. If Roma has any chance of surviving that Inter/Feyenoord gauntlet, they'll need convincing 90-minute efforts, making today an ideal testing ground for the tough fixtures ahead.

The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!

Lineups

Roma





Our starting XI against Cagliari!



Angelino makes his Roma debut

Paredes returns to the midfield

Cagliari