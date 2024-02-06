Across the Romaverse #163: Roma Runs Roughshod Over Cagliari

Another match, another win for Roma under the guidance of Daniele De Rossi. With nine points in three matches for De Rossi, it’s easy to see why Romanisti are feeling pretty good. That’s especially true in what was the most impressive performance so far under Roma’s former #16—a 4-0 thumping of Cagliari at the Olimpico.

In this episode, we discuss Roma’s big win over the Sardinians and what lies ahead against Inter. Be sure to weigh in below with your thoughts from the match and how you’re feeling about the vibe under DDR.

