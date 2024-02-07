Chris Smalling Could Be Called-Up for Inter Milan Match

With three wins on the trot and his side playing with a renewed sense of purpose and energy, Daniele De Rossi looks like a miracle worker. From rejuvenating Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nicola Zalewski by placing them in more attacking positions to his seamless integration of new signing Angeliño, De Rossi has done a lot of good work in very little time.

De Rossi may be working miracles on the pitch and in the locker room, but I'm not sure we can credit him with today's news. After spending months on the sidelines with tendonitis in his knee, Chris Smalling is reportedly close to returning to action. While he's been involved in group training for some time now, according to reports from Italy (Il Tempo and the Corriere dello Sport), Smalling could be called up against Inter Milan this Saturday.

After missing nearly six months with lingering knee issues, Smalling could get the all-clear from Roma's medical staff later this week, putting him on the bench for the first time since early September. Even if he doesn't make the cut against Inter this weekend, the Corriere speculates that Smalling could be called up for the first leg of Roma's Europa League Round of 16 matchup against Feyenoord on February 15th.

While Roma has managed well enough with Gianluca Mancini and Diego Llorente as the starting duo, with Evan Ndicka still on AFCON duty, any depth the club can add would be a welcomed addition. If Smalling is back to 100%, he could be the missing piece in Roma's quest to return to the Champions League.