Fiorentina vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

With Matchday 28 upon us, we're really down to the nitty gritty. It's been a long and tumultuous season for the Giallorossi, one pocked with injuries, suspensions, and controversies, reaching its zenith with the club's recent managerial change. Daniele De Rossi has breathed new life into his former club, but with only 10 matches remaining after today, his mettle will be tested like never before.

Roma is locked in a five or six-team fight for Italy's final Champions League place, dueling with Bologna, Atalanta, and today's opponents, Fiorentina, for the last of Serie A's four (or possibly five) spots in Europe's preeminent club competition. So far, the results have fallen Roma's way in Round 28, but that doesn't mean victory against the Viola is assured. Fiorentina has as much to lose/gain as the Giallorossi do, so expect a tense match in Firenze today.

The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!

Lineups

Fiorentina

Roma