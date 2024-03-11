Manuela Giugliano Has Mastered the Art of Attacking Midfield

When the history of AS Roma's women's team is written, July 2019 will stand as a watershed moment for the club. Formed only one year prior, Roma's inaugural squad was a mish-mash of local talent and Serie A retreads looking for a chance to shine with Italy's newest female football club. While this cast of mostly Romans and Italians surprised pundits by finishing their first season in fourth place, they were hardly a threat to Juventus, Milan, and Fiorentina near the top of the table.

What Roma lacked was high-impact talent, players capable of elevating the play of their teammates, the proverbial tide that lifts all boats. Betty Bavagnoli, who essentially built this entire enterprise while also managing the team, changed the club's trajectory over two days in the middle of July 2019, accelerating Roma's development curve from a thought experiment to an eventual juggernaut in a mere 48 hours.

On July 15th, Bavagnoli pulled a rabbit out of her hat when she unveiled Brazilian international Andressa Alves, just days after the former Barcelona playmaker was shortlisted for the 2019 FIFPRO World XI. And while she was sensational during her four-year stint in the capital, the real coup occurred the next day when Roma signed Manuela Giugliano.

Fresh off a run to the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup with Italy, the diminutive redhead was best known for her cheeky winks during the opening bars of the Italian National Anthem. While Giugliano's light-hearted nod to Azzurre fans gave her some measure of fame, it obscured a very simple but important fact. Underneath that smile and tightly cropped hair lay one of the most dynamic midfielders Italy has produced.

Sensing a time to pounce, Roma wasted little time signing Giugliano that summer, unveiling the baby-faced midfielder to the world while she was still on her post-World Cup vacation. While her first season in the capital was cut short by the pandemic, Giugliano gradually came into her own the following season, shoring up Roma's midfield under Betty Bavagnoli's watchful eye and helping the GIallorosse claim the 2021 Coppa Italia, a dramatic penalty round win over her former club, AC Milan.

While Roma finished second to Juventus the following season, Giugliano continued her steady climb up the ladder, accounting for nine goal-scoring actions (4G, 5A) during the 2021-2022 season. Giugliano would match that figure last year, teaming up with Valentina Giacinti and Emilie Haavi to deliver the first league title in club history.

Ever the malleable part, Giugliano did a bit of everything for Alessandro Spugna during Roma's Scudetto season, filling multiple roles as she sought to make life easier for Roma's attacking players, leading the league in shot-creating actions while ranking second in key passes and balls played into the final third while adding six goals of her own for good measure.

There was nothing wrong with Spugna's usage of Giugliano last year, as by any objective measure, she was among the top 10-20 players in the league, but she's found an entirely different gear this season. Thanks to a couple of key additions to the squad and her maturation as a player, 2023-2024 has been a coming-out party for Giugliano, who now stands as Italy's finest midfielder, if not the best player on the peninsula full stop.

To better understand how Manu has matured, let's first dig into the numbers to see exactly where she stands in the pecking order at home and abroad before moving into the tactical phases of her game.

Giugliano is an Attacking Savant

While this list is by no means exhaustive, attacking midfielders influence the game primarily through passing—predicting when and where passing lanes will open—or by working in proximity with wide midfielders and forwards to create opportunities in tighter spaces in the final third via passing networks, give-and-goes, etc.

And then there's the art of manipulating space, where attacking midfielders generate chances, directly or indirectly, through passing and moving. Whether they subtly pull defenders off their moorings or take a more progressive tact, forcing the opposition to abandon their tactical plan is an essential function of an attacking midfielder.

However, if all else fails, the truly great attacking midfielders grab the bull by the horns, creating chances for themselves by dribbling around defenders, shooting from distance, or crashing into the box to provide an outlet for their teammates.

Manuela Giugliano can do all that, and as you can see below, she does it better than nearly any player in Europe. Compared to her peers in the top nine female football leagues in the world over the past year, Giugliano ranks no lower than the 95th percentile in five key attacking areas: non-penalty goals, total shots, assists, non-penalty expected goals + expected assists, and shot-creating actions. And not to be outdone, she's a solid B+/A- in progressive passes, carries, and progressive passes received.

She's neither a defensive dynamo nor a master dribbler, but apart from completing only 70% of all her passes, Giugliano isn't lacking much, if anything. However, when you consider that Alessandro Spugna's tactics, if not his entire footballing ethos, are predicated on fast, progressive passing and moving, there isn't much need for Giugliano to dribble past defenders.

By the time the defense has a chance to organize, let alone get eyes on Giugliano, it's too late. She's either already picked out Haavi/Glionna racing down the flank, slipped a ball into the penalty area for Valentina Giacinti to run onto, or caught Evelyne Viens darting in from the channel.

In that sense, we see the perfect marriage of footballer and manager—call it calcio symbiosis, if you will. Spugna's tactics are tailor-made for Giugliano, while her skillset is precisely what makes his system work so well.

While that radar is a good visualization of Giugliano's performance over the past year, let's dig deeper into the numbers to see how and where she's improved this season.

... And She's Actually Getting Better

It's one thing to be playing well and considered among the best in the league, but it takes a unique talent to continually raise the bar year after year. Giugliano is that unique.

Consider the following year-over-year statistics (22/23 season to 23/24 season):

Goals per 90 minutes (0.29 to 0.44)

Assists per 90 minutes (0.15 to 0.25)

Expected goals (4.7 to 6.9)

Expected assists (5.5 to 7.0)

Key passes per 90 minutes (3.12 to 4.19)

Passes into the penalty area per 90 minutes (1.61 to 2.31)

Shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (6.63 to 8.13)

Goal-creating actions per 90 minutes (0.34 to 1.13)

This statistical smattering shows that, at 26 years old, Giugliano has finally found that sweet spot where her understanding of the game matches her extraordinary physical gifts. One might say that the brains have finally matched the brawn, and that elusive alchemy has turned Giugliano into one of the best attacking midfielders on the planet.

She hasn't done it alone, of course. Having players as talented as Haavi, Giacinti, and Viens on the receiving end of those passes works wonders, as does the support provided by midfielders Saki Kumagai and Giada Greggi. However, much like the last Roma player to wear the number 10 shirt, none other than Francesco Totti, Giugliano is not only the straw that stirs the drink; she's the drink itself. In other words, Roma would be lost without her.

As we so often say, she's the only number 10 in town for a reason.