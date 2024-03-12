Across the Romaverse #168: Roma Escapes Fiorentina With a Draw, Looks to Finish Off Brighton in EL

We’re back with another episode of the podcast, and Sunday’s match in Florence gave us plenty to talk about. The last-gasp 2-2 draw against Fiorentina means that De Rossi’s men crept a little closer to the top four despite not playing their best football. In this episode, we discuss that and much more, including:
- The tactical switch that doesn’t deliver
- Mancini off his game
- Svilar steps up big
- Aouar plays a big role
- Llorente saves the day
- Belotti comes back to bite Roma
- the 4-0 drubbing of Brighton
- the second-leg approach
- possible quarterfinal opponents
