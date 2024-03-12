 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Across the Romaverse #168: Roma Escapes Fiorentina With a Draw, Looks to Finish Off Brighton in EL

The Giallorossi didn’t play their best game on Sunday in Florence but still managed a draw thanks to Diego Llorente's last-gasp goal.

ACF Fiorentina v AS Roma - Serie A TIM

We’re back with another episode of the podcast, and Sunday’s match in Florence gave us plenty to talk about. The last-gasp 2-2 draw against Fiorentina means that De Rossi’s men crept a little closer to the top four despite not playing their best football. In this episode, we discuss that and much more, including:

  • The tactical switch that doesn’t deliver
  • Mancini off his game
  • Svilar steps up big
  • Aouar plays a big role
  • Llorente saves the day
  • Belotti comes back to bite Roma
  • the 4-0 drubbing of Brighton
  • the second-leg approach
  • possible quarterfinal opponents

