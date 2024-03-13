Roma Look to Seal the Deal in Brighton, Advance in Europa League

I did not think I would be writing this kind of article today as a preview for Roma’s second match against Brighton. I thought that Roma would eke out a one or two goal differential, looking to keep things tight when they traveled to England. Instead, the Giallorossi smashed Brighton in the first leg of this tie, putting them up 4-0 and making this match less of a concern than originally thought.

I’m not suggesting that Roma should field a bunch of Primavera players for this one, but it will be more than understandable if I Lupi rotate a bit with some players clearly showing signs of fatigue. Daniele De Rossi has already intimated that Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala are unlikely the see the pitch against Brighton, and while in many moments such a fact might inspire fear inside me, with the way Roma have looked under DDR, I’m actually relieved. I want to see more chances for players like Tomasso Baldanzi, Edoardo Bove, and Sardar Azmoun; players who are either working towards becoming core members of this side or players who need to keep good form to be suitable rotation options if and when the typical starters need a break (including... matches just like this one).

This might not be the nailbiter I was anticipating, but if you ask me, there will still be plenty to watch for.

What To Watch For

No Lukaku, No Problem?

Sardar Azmoun has slowly but surely become a great backup to Romelu Lukaku. He doesn’t promise to be a mini-Lukaku, or a poor man’s Lukaku, but in my mind, that’s what makes him a good backup. He allows Roma to show a different face in a tactical sense, providing more creativity than Lukaku up front and acting in some ways far more similar to Paulo Dybala than any of Roma’s other forwards.

Tomorrow looks like it will be another chance for Azmoun to assert himself as Roma’s long-term backup at striker. Andrea Belotti will most likely be picked up by ACF Fiorentina on a permanent basis at the end of his loan in Florence, and regardless of what happens to Romelu Lukaku at the end of his loan in Rome, Azmoun would undoubtedly be behind Tammy Abraham in the depth chart once he returns from injury. With all signs pointing to an extended stay at the Capitol for Roma, what better way could Azmoun confirm that than putting the final nail in the coffin of Brighton?

“I would like my career. The career of Edoardo Bove.”

Edoardo Bove is another player who is looking to assert his role in this Roma side going forward, but where Azmoun is looking to assert that he has the ability to be a consistent backup for Roma’s starting striker of the future, Bove is looking to prove that he can be a star midfielder for Roma in the long term. While his play time has certainly gone down since the hiring of Daniele De Rossi, that’s not because De Rossi doesn’t value the Italian U-21 international; it’s simply that Lorenzo Pellegrini and Leandro Paredes have looked like some of the best midfielders on the planet over the course of the past month and change.

Tomorrow’s match looks like it will include a Bove start, with the youngster paired with DDR for the pre-match presser. Of course, the journalists took no time to ask Bove about the playstyle comparisons that have been made between him and the former capitano futuro. Here’s what Bove had to say:

It has a wonderful effect on me, but more than anything the first impact is that of a boy who has always seen this player on TV. Now I see him as my coach. I am honored that he can give me advice that no other coach can give me, also given the career and experience he has had. I honestly believe that every player has his own career. Of course, if I said that I hoped to have a career like the coach’s, I wouldn’t be lying, but I want to have my career. Being approached is fine, it’s an honor, but I don’t know how to say it… I would like my career. The career of Edoardo Bove.

Regardless of how well he plays tomorrow, that’s the exact kind of mentality you want to instill in a wonderkid. Humble yet looking to present himself as his own man. I’ll be rooting for another good chapter to be written in the career of Bove tomorrow, and for the youngster to make it harder and harder for De Rossi to continue to start his favored Pellegrini-Paredes-Cristante midfield.