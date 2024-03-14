Brighton vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

Thanks to last week's 4-0 thrashing at the Stadio Olimpico, Daniele De Rossi and Roma are facing far less pressure than they might otherwise as they travel to southern England to face Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton in the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16. And considering how tense their ensuing match was, a 2-2 last-gasp draw against Fiorentina, the last thing Roma needed right now was another tense, win-or-go-home match, so let's thank our lucky stars for last week's performance.

In addition to lessening their collective anxiety, last week's 4-0 romp affords De Rossi the chance to rest many of his regulars ahead of this weekend's league match against Sassuolo. And indeed, that's exactly what De Rossi has done, as he's given Tommaso Baldanzi, Sardar Azmoun, Nicola Zalewski, Edoardo Bove, and Zeki Celik rare starts. Still, Roma is no stranger to epic European upsets, so despite the four-goal cushion, the capital club cannot take anything for granted today in Brighton.

The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!

Lineups

Brighton

Roma