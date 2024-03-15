Roma Draws AC Milan in Europa League Quarterfinals

Roma may have fallen to Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, but thanks to the 4-0 advantage they carried over from the first leg, the Giallorossi sailed to the Europa League Quarterfinals with ease. The only question, of course, was who was the next club standing between Daniele De Rossi and European glory?

With a slate of candidates that included Liverpool, West Ham, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen, Marseille, Atalanta, and AC Milan, this wasn’t your typical Europa League Quarterfinal round. Sure, some of these sides are hotter than others, but at this stage in the competition, there are no easy outs. The only question that remained was who Roma would face on their path to the finale in Dublin.

Well, wonder no more...

Earlier this morning at UEFA HQ in Nyon, De Rossi and Roma were drawn against AC Milan in a two-legged quarterfinal that will take place next month. Rather than traipsing all over the continent, Roma’s travel itinerary for the Europa League Quarterfinals will see the club take a quick jaunt up the E35 to the San Siro, where they'll face AC Milan on April 11th before welcoming the Rossoneri to the Olimpico on the 18th.

Milan, which trails league-leading Inter Milan by a whopping 16 points, swept Roma this season, defeating José Mourinho's club by a combined 5-2 scoreline. That second victory, a 3-1 win at the San Siro on January 14th, was the final note on Mourinho’s Roma résumé, as the Special One was sacked two days later.

So, while these two clubs are quite familiar with one another, Milan hasn't faced De Rossi's Roma yet, which may give the capital club a slight advantage.

We'll soon find out, but in the meantime, how do you feel about Roma’s chances against Milan?