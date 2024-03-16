Mile Svilar Reportedly Drawing Interest From England

While it's still too soon to tell whether or not Roma has stumbled into a superstar keeper, Mile Svilar's ascendency under Daniele De Rossi hasn't gone unnoticed. After taking the reins from veteran keeper Rui Patricio, who had made over 100 appearances for the Giallorossi since signing with the club in the summer of 2021, Svilar has steered the club through the most successful stretch of the season. He hasn't been flawless, but his command of the area, positioning, and shot-stopping prowess (particularly on penalties) have been on full display, traits that point towards a bright future for the 24-year-old goalkeeper.

Signed through 2027, Roma is under no pressure to sell Svilar, but his recent heroics have placed him on the radar of multiple Premiership clubs, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport and the Corriere dello Sport. Speculation holds that Wolves and West Ham are among the teams interested in snagging Svilar from Roma to the point where they reportedly sent scouts to Thursday's Europa League match in Brighton.

Svilar's recent performances have many in Rome dreaming of a return to the halcyon days of Wojciech Szczesny and Alisson Becker, but that hasn't deterred the rumor mill from linking the Giallorossi to a host of up-and-coming keepers, including Monza's Michele Di Gregorio. Still, with the club's transfer budget remaining a closely guarded secret, Svilar's emergence should save the club quite a bit of money, enabling them to reallocate the €15 to €20 million they would have spent on Di Gregorio to other areas of the pitch.

When the season began, a Daniele De Rossi-Mile Svilar tandem leading the club would have seemed like a fever dream, but this happy accident has set Roma on a promising path, so I'd expect both men to be front and center for Roma next season and beyond.

Still, it's nice to know that other clubs are jealous, right?