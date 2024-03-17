Roma vs. Sassuolo: Lineups & Game Thread

Since it's St. Patrick's Day, it’s only fitting that Roma is facing Sassuolo in yet another critical fixture for the Giallorossi's Champions League hopes. Sassuolo, the only Serie A squad kitted in green, has fallen on hard times this season, slipping from their usual mid-table perch all the way down to 29th place with 10 matches remaining. With the Neroverdi fighting for their top-flight lives, we should expect a taut match at the Stadio Olimpico today.

While Roma is missing Paulo Dybala for today's tilt, they did receive some good news over the weekend: Romelu Lukaku is fit and ready for action. The signing of Tommaso Baldanzi gives Roma a reasonable facsimile for Dybala, at least in terms of role and function, but the same cannot be said for Lukaku, who really is one of one on this squad.

The lineups are in, so let's see if Big Rom can help deliver three points to Roma.

Lineups

Roma

Sassuolo