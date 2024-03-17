Roma 1, Sassuolo 0: Pellegrini Saves the Day in Tightly Contested Match

Thanks to Bologna's last-gasp win over Empoli on Friday night, Roma's chances to pull even with Thiago Motta's fifth-place club vanished in thin air. However, the Giallorossi still had everything to play for today as they welcomed 19th-place Sassuolo to the Stadio Olimpico for this Round 29 fixture. With the race for the final Champions League place as thick as ever, these three points were as crucial as any.

Roma may be on a roll, but Daniele De Rossi was dealt a blow late in the week with news that Paulo Dybala would be sidelined for approximately two weeks. De Rossi likely breathed a sigh of relief when Romelu Lukaku was deemed fit for action today. Still, he made a few surprising changes to his starting lineup today, opting for Houssem Aouar as Dybala's nominal stand-in, leaving Tommaso Baldanzi on the bench. At the same time, Rick Karsdorp and Diego Llorente returned to the first eleven for today's fixture.

Taking a page from the Torino/Fiorentina playbook, Sassuolo began the match by pressing Roma deep in their territory, stymying De Rossi's high-flying attack. We've seen this tactic frustrate Roma in recent weeks, but they managed to break the press early in the match thanks to the combined speed of Leonardo Spinazzola and Stephan El Shaarawy on the flanks. The former set up Lukaku at the near post for the first chance of the match—a glancing header that Lukaku pushed wide right.

While Sassuolo's press waned as the first half wore on, the match remained bogged down in midfield, with the two sides combining for one attempt on goal through 20 minutes. Roma was dominating possession and cycling the ball around the attacking third, but they were seldom able to actually threaten Andrea Consigli's goal.

With his attack frustrated by Sassuolo's now compact defense, things took a turn for the worse in the 37th minute when Spinazzola was forced to leave the pitch due to injury, making way for Angeliño at left-back.

Lukaku sent another header wide of the mark in the 45th minute, a perfect mirror image of his earlier miss, which was Roma's only other attempt on goal in the first half. Although, to their credit, they showed more attacking intent in the final five minutes than at any other point in the first half.

Second Half

Just when it seemed like Roma would be foiled by the same sluggish play we saw in the first half, Lorenzo Pellegrini took matters into his own hands. After cutting in from the left channel and evading multiple defenders, Pellegrini curled a 25-yarder past Consigli's outstretched arms at the opposite post, putting Roma up 1-0 after 50 arduous minutes.

A STUNNER FROM PELLEGRINI ☄️ pic.twitter.com/zSuNtcItC0 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 17, 2024

Moments later, Pellegrini played Karsdorp into the box with a chipped pass toward the right post, but the Dutch full-back couldn't quite catch up to it. Still, this represented the most fruitful stretch of the match for the Giallorossi, who now looked poised to slot home a second goal and put the match beyond reach.

With Sassuolo surging forward and threatening to level, De Rossi made a double change in the 69th minute, bringing Tommaso Baldanzi and Zeki Celik into the fold in place of Houssem Aouar and Rick Karsdorp, respectively. Now, with 20 minutes left to play, the only question was whether Roma would continue to hunt for a second goal or retreat into a shell and choke the remaining life out of the match.

Roma played it both ways in the end, with Lukaku seeing his third effort of the night miss the mark (though this one was deflected, to be fair), while Baldanzi had two efforts denied by Consigli. At the back, Roma had to defend multiple corners down the stretch and dodged a bullet late in the match when Diego Llorente nearly coughed up an own goal while attempting to turn away a low cross, a blunder that produced a meaty rebound for Sassuolo, who weren't able to convert.

Still, with four minutes of stoppage time tacked on by the officials, De Rossi and Roma had to sweat out the result but quelled any remaining Sassuolo threat to walk away with three essential points.

Final Thoughts

Daniele De Rossi won't exactly add this match to his highlight reel, but his side did just enough to avert disaster today, holding over 60% possession and never truly looking bothered by Sassuolo's efforts. At the back, Gianluca Mancini, Diego Llorente, and company seemingly always got a foot in at the right moment, blocking five Sassuolo shots and clearing away 19 balls this evening.

It wasn't pretty, but Roma dug deep and got the job done today, waltzing into the international break winners of nine of thirteen matches since De Rossi took over in mid-January. After 29 rounds of play, Roma has sole possession of fifth place while trailing fourth-place Bologna by three points.

Up Next

The international break, but Roma returns to action on April 1st with an away match in Lecce.