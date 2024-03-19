What to Make of Totti's Comments on Paulo Dybala's Future With Roma

"We're talking about a top player in Dybala, but with regards to the future we need to understand what the club wants to do and what objectives it has for next season."

"If I were an executive, I would think carefully about what to do with a player like him who plays 15 games a year. If I have an important objective to achieve and I have one of the most important players who appears on the pitch in a third of the matches, I have to reflect on it."

Before we delve into Francesco Totti's comments on Paulo Dybala's future with Roma, let's get a few things out of the way first. Yes, Totti is a club legend without comparison, but he isn't affiliated with the club, so his opinions are just that: opinions.

Secondly, this wasn't a pre-ordained press conference designed to give Totti a platform to speak on Roma's roster construction; he gave off-the-cuff thoughts on Dybala, De Rossi, and Lorenzo Pellegrini, among others. Totti's suggestion that Dybala only plays 15 games a year (he's made 28 appearances totaling nearly 2,000 minutes already) underscores that this wasn't a prepared (or thoroughly researched) comment. He was just riffing, offering his latest thoughts on the most important AS Roma topics of the day.

Third, it's the international break, and people are starved for "news," however, one defines that, so this quote is more likely a byproduct of boredom plus the desire to fill column space/air time. Fourth, in January, Totti suggested that Roma keep Dybala at all costs, so it seems that he isn't quite sure about Dybala's future anyway.

Okay, with all that established, how should we absorb these comments, and more importantly, what does Dybala's future with Roma look like?

Dybala, 30, has one more year remaining on his contract, which contains two release clauses: €13 million for foreign clubs and €20 million for Serie A sides, which can be negated by offering Dybala a raise. In that sense, this isn't really a concern for this summer, but neither side likely wants to enter the 2024-2025 season with uncertainty hanging over their heads, so we can expect some sort of resolution before next season begins.

And whether you agree with Totti's assessment or not, it begs an important question: What does Dybala's future in Rome look like?

If you're counting on Dybala to be a workhorse and deliver 3,000 pristine minutes, you're bound to be disappointed. In his 12-year career, Dybala has never eclipsed that mark in the league. At his peak, La Joya was good for roughly 2,200 league minutes per year, a figure that will (and has) likely dwindle to, say, 1,600 minutes per year as he hits his early 30s.

But you'd be hard-pressed to find a player who delivers more in limited action. In his two seasons with Roma, Dybala has averaged 0.64 goals per 90 minutes, and when you throw assists into the mix, he's averaged 0.93 goal-scoring actions per 90 minutes. In other words, he may only play in 18-24 league matches, but you're getting a goal or an assist in nearly every match. Show me another player Roma can reasonably sign that can deliver that.

The question facing Daniele De Rossi and Roma is how to maximize Dybala's limited availability. Signing Tommaso Baldanzi will certainly help the club manage Dybala's minutes going forward. Baldanzi offers the same traits on the pitch (though he's not quite as talented), helping Roma maintain the same approach when Dybala is hurt or needs rest. In that sense, De Rossi won't have to face Dybala-or-bust scenarios. If there's a question about his fitness for a given match, no problem; just pop Baldanzi in his place and watch the kid grow, and then roll with Dybala the following week.

With a €7 million annual salary, Dybala is Roma's second-highest earner after Romelu Lukaku, so Totti is correct to ask/insinuate whether that money is being wisely spent on a player with Dybala's injury history. However, the numbers don't lie: Dybala is Roma's best and most productive attacking talent.

Whether Dybala returns to Roma after next season likely depends on how much of a haircut he's willing to take on that salary. How much is a part-time Dybala worth? Five million? Four million? Some sort of incentive-laced deal?

Roma faced similar situations during the end of Totti and De Rossi's playing days, and it would have been preposterous to suggest the club was better off without them. Dybala is no different. Roma has been begging for a player of his quality for years, and even in a diminished capacity, he'll likely remain the best player on the squad for the next few seasons.

Totti is correct. It is wise to reflect on this situation, but ultimately, Roma is better with Dybala than without him—just as they were when Totti was aging into his role as a part-time sensation.

It's in the best interest of both parties to ensure Dybala ages gracefully in Roma. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.