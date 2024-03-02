Monza vs. Roma Preview: Will Roma's Climb Up the Table Continue?

The good times keep coming for Daniele De Rossi’s Roma. The Giallorossi followed the elimination of Feyenoord from the Europa League Knockout Round playoff with an impressive 3-2 victory over a tough Torino side at the Olimpico on Monday. The match against Juric’s Torino was the perfect letdown spot after a big European victory—something we saw all too often last season after Roma progressed in the Europa League. Instead, thanks to the magic of Paulo Dybala, there were only smiles at the Olimpico.

Now, with the Giallorossi within striking distance of the coveted top-four, De Rossi’s team travels to Lombardy to square off with an in-form Monza side. This will prove to be another tough test as Roma kicks off a three-match week that includes English side Brighton in the Europa League Round of 16 in just five days time.

What To Watch For

Can the Offense Keep Rolling?

Monday was all about La Joya. Roma’s Argentine Ace took the match over with his first hat trick as a member of the Giallorossi, and all three of those goals proved vital in the Giallorossi securing three vital points. What made the hat trick all the more impressive is the fact that Torino doesn’t concede many goals—Il Toro concedes just under one goal per match on average.

While it’s not every day that Torino concedes that many goals in a match, maybe it shouldn’t surprise us that Roma was able to peg La Granata for multiple goals. In fact, Roma has scored multiple goals in all six of the league matches under De Rossi. In those six matches, the Giallorossi have scored an eye-popping 16 times.

And while scoring two or more against sides like Cagliari and Salernitana should probably be the rule rather than the exception for a side with Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, hitting Inter for two and Torino for three is impressive. The Giallorossi are now averaging 2.67 goals per match under De Rossi. On the contrary, under Mourinho, Roma averaged 1.6 goals per match.

It’s a smaller sample size, but the returns have been promising. Now, Roma faces another side that doesn’t concede a ton. Monza has conceded 30 goals in 26 matches (1.15 g/m). That’s actually two goals fewer than Roma. And Roma struggled to breakdown Monza in their first head-to-head at the Olimpico earlier this season.

In spite of being up a man from the 41st minute, Roma didn’t find a winner until the 90th minute when Stephan El Shaarawy saved the day. Considering how difficult that 1-0 victory was on Roma at home, this could be a good litmus test to see how much of a stride the attack has truly made under De Rossi.

Can Roma Continue to Climb the Table?

If Roma can take care of business against Monza—which could be easier said than done, considering the home side is unbeaten in five—then the Giallorossi will make up ground on multiple European rivals. This weekend in Serie A, there are four big head-to-heads that could all benefit Roma on the league table if results go the right way.

On Friday, Milan defeated Lazio in an edgy encounter that saw three Lazio players red-carded and Milan win it late while up a man. With Roma already four points ahead of its city rivals, a win against Monza could stretch that lead to seven.

Then almost immediately following Roma’s match Torino is hosting Fiorentina. While Torino’s European hopes likely died with back-to-back losses last week to the capital clubs, they’re still tough to beat and should be extra motivated against Fiorentina—Roma’s next opponent. The Giallorossi are three up on the Viola.

Like Milan, Juve is probably out of the Giallorossi’s reach. But, on Sunday, the Bianconeri could do Roma a favor as they travel to Naples. Similar to Lazio, Napoli finds itself four back of Roma—a deficit that could grow.

That being said, the biggest match of the weekend from a table-watching aspect is Atalanta hosting Bologna 24 hours after Roma plays. Bologna currently holds fourth place—four ahead of Roma—and Atalanta is two back of the Rossoblu and two ahead of Roma in fifth. If Roma wins on Saturday, it will be assured of making up ground on one or both of those sides. Atalanta had been on fire before drawing Milan and then getting hammered by Inter. Meanwhile, Bologna is on a five-match heater and unbeaten in six.

So, while there’s always a chance that rival sides will slip up, this weekend presents a fairly unique opportunity to make up ground or create separation on numerous European rivals. If that happens is ultimately up to Roma.

Probable Formation

“Everyone is all fine except Karsdorp. He won’t be making the trip because his knee is causing him a bit of agro. It’s nothing serious but he needs a bit more time. And Abraham of course.

“Managing the team is easy when you have lots of good players. You pick the team you think can win you the game, knowing that if someone gets tired you can make a substitution and that for the next game in three or four days’ time you can change players without lowering the level of the team.

“I’m relaxed. I’ll put out a team that I think can help us win the match. Dybala is fine. I don’t know how many times he’s played 110 minutes and then another 90 minutes three days later. We should be happy with his condition. I think it’s psychological too, not just physical: he’s in a good place after scoring a hat-trick.

“When you score three goals, those little niggles bother you less. I’m happy with the way he and all the other players are doing and recovering.”

Those were the injury updates that De Rossi gave in his pre-match presser on Friday. He didn’t commit to a formation or personnel in spite of being asked about various players and their roles in certain formations. However, we expect him to revert back to the 4-3-3.

ROMA (4-3-3): Svilar; Angeliño, Ndicka, Mancini, Kristensen; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; El Shaarawy, Lukaku, Dybala.