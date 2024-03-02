A.C. Monza vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

Since Daniele De Rossi became Roma’s manager in mid-January, the Giallorossi have gone from strength to strength, losing only one match to Inter while continuing their Europa League campaign with success against Feyenoord. Monza may not be the toughest opponent for DDR to face, but they are a critical one, as other matches in the league including Lazio’s loss to Milan and tomorrow’s Atalanta-Bologna match could drastically increase Roma’s chances at Champions League qualification through Serie A play.

De Rossi’s lineup for today makes it clear that he understands that today’s match isn’t a blow-off even though Monza are comfortably in mid-table. Mile Svilar continues to get the nod in goal, and he’s supported in the defense today by Rasmus Kristensen, Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka, and Angeliño. Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Leandro Paredes are in what appears to be De Rossi’s first-choice midfield, and up front Romelu Lukaku, Stephan El Shaarawy, and Paulo Dybala provide a strong attacking punch. I’ll be interested to see who subs in during this one, as Angeliño has struggled with fitness issues but is simultaneously Roma’s best option at left-back. Will Leonardo Spinazzola get yet another chance?

As always, you can follow along with us here in the comments section and on the Website Formerly Known as Twitter @ChiesaDiTotti. FORZA ROMA!

Lineups

Monza

Roma