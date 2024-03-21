International Break Boredom Roundtable, Part II: Baldanzi, Bove, Spring Fixtures & More

Yesterday, in part one of our International Break Boredom Roundtable, we focused mostly on Daniele De Rossi's development as a manager, and we all agreed: just give him the damn job already. After a rough spell with SPAL last year, De Rossi is proving what many of us long assumed: he was always a manager in waiting.

We also touched on Mile Svilar's future with the club, the Europa League clash with AC Milan, and Tammy Abraham's impending return. In part two of the discussion, we'll hit on the respective futures of Tommaso Baldanzi and Edoardo Bove and the looming fixture list.

Enjoy, and please give us your thoughts in the comment section!

What do you think of Tommaso Baldanzi’s integration into the squad? What is his proper role in this early stage of his Roma career?

Bren: I think De Rossi is handling it well. While it’d be great to see Baldanzi get more run, he’s just not good enough to crack the starting lineup on a regular basis. And as we’re seeing, he’s settling into the second-half sub role, where his energy, close control, aggression, and creativity have given the club a shot in the arm when they needed it most–it’s the perfect way to ease him into the team.

JonAS: I expect a bigger role for him next season, but it would be nice if we could see some vintage Baldanzi gallery replays already this season. I'm hoping he scores his first goal(s) soon. In DDR’s 4-3-3, he may look a bit uncomfortable on the wing, but perhaps Daniele will find a solution this Summer. Anyway, it’s nice to have some more flair and unpredictability alongside Dybala up front.

ssciavillo: Given the makeup of this roster, this is about what I expected for him so early–vice Dybala. He’s settled in nicely as a spot starter and second-half sub. And this role also takes some of the pressure off of him that taking on a bigger role so early probably would’ve brought with it.

Jimmy: I agree with everyone else here — Baldanzi is a long-term project, and I’ve been happy with what I’ve seen from him so far as a vice-Dybala. My expectation is that as the season wears on he’ll get more time to shine in Serie A, and I think that first goal is coming sooner rather than later. You could even tell against Sassuolo how much he wanted that goal, and he came close quite a few times in that match.

You can see a lot of De Rossi in Edoardo Bove, so why hasn’t he been more central to DDR’s plans so far?

Bren: I’ll admit that I’m really surprised by De Rossi’s usage of Bove, not just because he’s essentially his mini-me. Under Mourinho, Bove made 18 starts, including six full 90s, but he hasn’t quite reached that same level under De Rossi yet. I don’t think that stems from any failings on his part; there are simply fewer midfield spots available under DDR’s system. His time will come.

JonAS: Competition, indeed, is tough in midfield. We all know about Pellegrini’s resurgence. Paredes has been on fire lately, too. And Cristante, well, every trainer loves Bryan, and he’s rarely injured or tired. It’s hard to bench one of those three guys. I’m not worried at all, I just hope this won’t change his mind and the kid asks for a loan (or worse: sale) this Summer.

ssciavillo: I think it comes more down to what Jonas said. The midfield has been great under DDR’s guidance and could be the key to Roma achieving its objectives both in the league and in Europe. While initially I was a little surprised at the limited minutes Bove has gotten, it’s now become a matter of how do you sit any of these three guys too often.

Jimmy: Pellegrini, Paredes, and Cristante have all been excellent. That’s the long and short of it, in my eyes. DDR has had positive words for Bove since joining the squad, so I don’t think there’s any particular reason beyond “well, the starters are just better right now” that we don’t see Edo in the starting lineup as much. Give it time; it will come.

Zeki Celik, Rick Karsdorp, or Rasmus Kristensen: Who’s your starting right-back and why?

Bren: I like the blend of Karsdorp starting, largely because of his physicality, balanced out by Celik off the bench when necessary. I’d keep Kristensen as the emergency option, though he’s certainly gotten better as the year has progressed.

JonAS: Can I pick Cafu? No? Uh, okay then. Karsdorp or Celik, depending on the adversary. Kristensen is okay, I guess, but in the end, he’s just a loanee, and he’ll return to Leeds soon. Just focus on Rick and Zeki with next season in mind.

ssciavillo: I’m going to go with Rick just because I feel like he offers the most going forward. Although I do agree that Çelik is a good option, too, depending on the adversary. Unfortunately, Kristensen hasn’t been able to show much of his RB Salzburg form that earned him a PL move before coming to Rome.

Jimmy: Rick, final answer. Çelik is a backup, Rasmus has been good but is leaving, and Rick has the potential to be great every now and then. Still, right-back should officially be first on the shopping list of Roma’s next GM, whoever that turns out to be.

Is there any chance Tammy Abraham will make an impact this spring? Should Roma rush him back or hold off?

Bren: I’m not sure they can risk it, considering what’s at stake. Barring an injury, Lukaku has to play as many minutes as possible, with Sardar Azmoun serving as his backup and late match sub meant to run the opposition ragged. In that sense, whether Tammy is ready or not, there doesn’t seem to be a definitive role for him in this current setup. Of course, we’re not privy to the training sessions, so Abraham could very well be closer to 100% than we think. But I’d err on the side of caution for now.

JonAS: Azmoun has convinced me enough to let Tammy slowly return to the first team. No rush. Sardar is a good alternative for Lukaku, although a totally different type. A Lukaku-Tammy partnership looks very interesting to me. Two towers, one quick and agile, the other one a rock. It could do some serious damage to most Serie A clubs. But for now, just let Tammy ease into the team, work on training, and grab some minutes here and there in smaller games in which Roma is already 2-0 or 3-0 up.

ssciavillo: I think we’ll see Tammy have a role, albeit a limited one to start. There’s no need to rush him back, but he should be worked in slowly when match situations permit it so that he can get a feel for the speed of the game again. I also think Roma has to get an idea of where Tammy is and if he can be relied on next season in the event Lukau’s deal isn’t made permanent. Part of me thinks that Tammy can excel in De Rossi’s tactical vision, and maybe by season’s end, if Roma is deep in EL, Tammy could be a rotation option in the league if he’s ready for 60 minutes.

Jimmy: Slow and steady will win the race here. I don’t want to rush Tammy back and see him get reinjured a la Zaniolo, and as much as I’m intrigued by Jonas’ idea of pairing Lukaku and Tammy, I’m more intrigued by a healthy Abraham paired with Dybala, Pellegrini, and Baldanzi in the long term. I want a capocannoniere season from Tammy before he leaves Rome, and I think if we insert him into the lineup slowly but surely, we can get that one day.

Which match(es) are you most looking forward to after the break?

Bren: Bologna. I mean, come on. What else is there? If both clubs hold firm, that’ll essentially be a 90-minute slugfest for a spot in the Champions League. But that Milan (EL)-Bologna-Napoli-Juve-Atalanta stretch immediately after the Bologna match could also make or break them.

JonAS: Bologna is a good call. But Bren, did you forget about the derby? It’s been far too long since we won one. And De Rossi’s first derby in charge of AS Roma, mamma mia. Fireworks guaranteed.

ssciavillo: Good call, Jonas. This is probably the most exciting I’ve been for a derby in a couple of seasons, and one Roma has to win. That being said, I agree with Bren is the league match I’m most looking forward to because it could make or break Roma’s top four hopes. It could also set the tone for that tough stretch that immediately follows it.

Jimmy: Derby derby derby. Roma’s gotta win it.

Lastly, the big question: Come May 27th, will Roma be in the top four/five?

Bren: I think so, and even if they don’t, I love the direction this team is heading under De Rossi.

JonAS: Fifth but thanks to the excellent Italian coefficient, it also warrants us CL football. De Rossi signs a contract until 2028. Next stop: Scudetto! Choo-choo!

ssciavillo: I do think they finish in the top five and am hopeful they finish the top four. Hopefully the Italian sides in Europe continue to perform well and achieve a strong enough coefficient to get that fifth UCL spot.

Jimmy: Because May 27th is my birthday, I’m going to say yes, they finish top four. I understand that’s not a logical reason but it’s my reason. Do with it what you will.