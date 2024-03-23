Mile Svilar Looks Set to Be Roma’s Long-Term Solution at Goalkeeper. Is That the Right Move?

Roma’s goalkeeping woes since the sale of Alisson Becker to Liverpool are well-documented. The excellent quality of Wojciech Szczęsny and Alisson gave way to an all-around mediocre performance in Pau Lopez and aged wine turning to vinegar in Rui Patricio, leaving the Giallorossi with far more questions than answers for who might answer the call to be the long-term solution between the sticks.

Simultaneously, the other major clubs around Italy have either found consistency or quality in their starting goalkeeper slot. Even after the sale of Gigi Donnarumma, Mike Miagnan slotted in wonderfully for AC Milan, while Yann Sommer has been admirable if not a world-beater for Inter — and don’t even remind me of the fact that Szczęsny is still successfully plying his wares for the Old Lady in Turin. In Serie A, the fight for Champions League football often comes down to who can trust their goalkeeper to turn tight matches into 1-0 wins, and one major reason Roma has been on the outside of the Champions League spots looking in for the past several seasons has been their relative lack of quality in goal.

Enter, of all people, Mile Svilar, who came to Roma as a free agent in 2022 with a history of hype and not much else. The Belgian-born Serbian began his professional career at Anderlecht before making a notable move to Benfica in 2017. It was at Benfica where Svilar initially gained attention, becoming the youngest goalkeeper in the history of the UEFA Champions League at the age of 18 years and 52 days. Yet since attaining that feat, Svilar had not yet unlocked his ability consistently in top-flight football, and many wondered if Mile was destined to either be a backup for a big side or a starter for a small side for the rest of his career.

Then came Roma’s sacking of José Mourinho and the hiring of Daniele De Rossi. We’ll probably never know why Mourinho didn’t give Svilar many chances outside of Europa League football, but De Rossi’s decision to hand the metaphorical #1 kit over to Svilar following a hal-season to forget by Rui Patricio has paid dividends. Since he became Roma’s true starting keeper in mid-February, Svilar has never had a WhoScored rating below 6.86 and has consistently been over 7, becoming a difference-maker in goal and saving multiple penalties. His two penalty saves have certainly endeared him to the tifosi already, and rumors suggest a long-term contract renewal is in the works that will set Svilar up as Roma’s starting goalkeeper moving forward.

The question now is: should Roma entrust their starting goalkeeper position to a still-untested and young Svilar?

While everyone’s career has to start somewhere, it’s important to note that the other star goalkeepers of Serie A, whom Svilar will be battling for a Champions League slot, are much further along in their development. A Svilar skeptic would likely say something along the lines of what a De Rossi skeptic would say: sure, he’s looked great over the last month and a half, but so has nearly every other member of this team. What happens if the form falls off, as it inevitably will? Can Svilar show himself to not just be a great goalkeeper during the good times, but a good one during the bad times?

The answer is... we don’t know.

It’s certainly true that this squad hasn’t had anything close to a trial by fire. Even Roma’s 4-2 loss to Inter Milan (notably not a Svilar start) had positives to glean from it, and beyond that, nearly all of Roma’s matches since DDR and Svilar took the reins from Mourinho and Patricio have been a success. You can argue that these matches have all gone well because Roma is finally playing up to its ability and potential. However, it’s still perfectly reasonable to question Svilar’s ability to start for a club like Roma in the long term.

However, I’d say that despite that, Roma can and should trust Svilar as Roma’s goalkeeper of the future. We all know about the limits that Financial Fair Play has put on Roma in recent years, and while qualifying for the Champions League would do wonders and add some flexibility to the plans of whoever takes the reins as Roma’s next General Manager, money will inevitably be tight because money is seemingly always tight at Trigoria.

In my eyes, if Roma has a player with talent and potential as a goalkeeper, it’d be financial mismanagement to throw a bunch of money at another starting-level keeper this summer. Instead, prioritize one of the other positions where Roma clearly needs help, like right-back. The last right-back I remember consistently starting and not giving me massive anxiety was probably... Maicon? Florenzi certainly had his moments of excellence, but I would probably go back to Maicon, who is now 42 and retired.

Svilar may not be Roma’s long-term goalkeeper solution, but he’s here, and he’s performed. He should be given a chance, if only to allow for proper investment elsewhere in the squad this summer.