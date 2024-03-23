Azmoun Injured on International Duty, Roma Sweats Out MRI Results

In-season international breaks have become a time of anxiety for clubs around Europe. With their best players out on international duty—oftentimes for meaningless friendlies—clubs must sweat out these matches, knowing that fatigue and injuries are always potential hazards. And for Roma, the first few days of this international break have been less than friendly.

Tommaso Baldanzi and Edoardo Bove have both already returned to Trigoria with minor issues that forced them out of the Italian Under-21 side. Meanwhile, Roma and the Belgian federation were said to be in talks about Romelu Lukaku's potential usage as he continues to work through a nagging groin issue, which Belgium said he has recovered from.

However, those issues may pale in comparison with the injury striker Sadar Azmoun picked up while playing in a World Cup qualifier for Iran on Thursday. Azmoun opened the scoring for the Iranians against Turkmenistan in the 13th minute, but he was later forced off with an injury during first-half stoppage time.

And the muscular issue seems to be a serious one. Roma has yet to release an official statement on Azmoun’s injury as the club will wait for the striker to undergo an MRI upon his return to the Italian capital. But, the speculation is that Azmoun could miss a month or more after he stated that he felt his hamstring tear when speaking to the Iranian media.

“My injury is serious, I need to get an MRI, but I’m sure it’s a hamstring tendon tear.”

The injury comes at a less-than-ideal time for Roma as the calendar ramps up during the home stretch of the season, with Lukaku in less-than-ideal health himself. If Azmoun does indeed miss at least a month, Roma would be without its second striker for the Derby della Capitale, both legs of the Europa League quarterfinals against AC Milan, and likely some of the matches in a four-match stretch that includes Bologna, Napoli, Juve, and Atalanta.

Romanisti will all be hoping that the potential tear isn’t as bad as initially feared, but Daniele De Rossi and Co. will have to prepare for life without Azmoun for some time. With Tammy Abraham coming back from a knee injury, he may see a bigger role than initially expected. Stay tuned.