Report: No Deal Between Inter & Gu∂mundsson, Roma Remains Interested

Genoa’s Albert Gu∂mundsson has been one of Serie A’s breakout stars this season. The 26-year-old Icelandic forward has followed up an 11-goal, 4-assist campaign in Serie B that helped the Grifoni win promotion last season with 10 goals and 3 assists so far this term.

He’s also been Europe’s best player at creating chances from set pieces.

42 - Albert #Gudmundsson is the player with the most chances created from set play (42) in the Big-5 European leagues this season. Specialist. pic.twitter.com/mOlGBZl0oV — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 23, 2024

That kind of production has drawn the attention of some of Serie A and Europe’s top clubs. Roma was initially linked during the winter when calciomercato.com claimed that Roma was in initial talks with Genoa for Gu∂mundsson. In that time, Gu∂mundsson has also been linked with Inter, Juve, Napoli, and Premier League clubs like Tottenham and West Ham.

On Monday, journalist Matteo Moretto of Reveleo reported that initial reports of an agreement between Gu∂mundsson and Inter Milan are indeed false. In fact, Moretto goes as far as saying that there has yet to be any contact between Genoa, Inter, or his agent to this point and that Roma, Juve, and some Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation closely.

Ad oggi non c’è stato alcun tipo di contatto tra Inter e Genoa per Albert Gudmundsson.



Juventus, Roma e club di Premier League sono attenti alla situazione dell’islandese ma ancora nessun discorso concreto tra le parti.



La valutazione del Genoa è di 25-30 milioni. Il club… — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) March 24, 2024

If Roma is indeed interested in securing Gu∂mundsson’s services for next season then it will have to beat out some stiff competition. Any chance Roma has of signing the Iceland international likely hinges on the all-coveted Champions League qualification. UCL qualification would provide the needed money to sign a player rumored to be valued at €25-30 million, although it’s reported that Genoa could be open to a partial player swap.

While nothing concrete has been revealed about these rumors yet, Gu∂mundsson remains a name to be watched as we approach the summer mercato, especially if Roma can secure a spot in next season’s UCL.