Roma’s Striker Situation Unclear Heading Into Next Season, Lucca & Ekitike On the Giallorossi's Radar

Under the leadership of Daniele De Rossi, Roma’s attack has flourished over the last three months. The Giallorossi have been firing on all cylinders, scoring multiple goals in all but one of the Serie A matches that De Rossi has been at the helm. Then there was the 4-0 goal fest that the Giallorossi threw at the Olimpico against Brighton in the Europa League.

It really has been impressive. And while the last nine matches of the season will ultimately determine Roma's final position in a tight league table and whether the long-awaited return to the Champions League finally arrives, things seem to be trending in the right direction for De Rossi to remain Roma’s CT for the foreseeable future despite reports that he’s at the top of Fiorentina’s shopping list.

If and when De Rossi is confirmed, whoever Roma’s new Sporting Director will want to ensure that he has all the tools needed to keep his attacking football clicking. That’ll start at striker, where there’s still much to be determined this summer.

Romelu Lukaku proved to be a last-minute coup by former General Manager Tiago Pinto when he was able to pry the Belgian away from Stamford Bridge on loan after moves to Inter and Juve broke down. The move has worked wonders for Roma to the tune of 18 goals and 4 assists in 35 starts across all competitions. It goes without saying that Romanisti would love to have Big Rom back at the Olimpico, banging in 20+ goals again next season.

However, with Chelsea's purchase price of the big Belgian set to be between €37-43 million, Roma would only be able to make his stay permanent with the added income from Champions League qualification. According to reports from today’s issue of Corriere dello Sport, not only would Roma need the UCL money, but also an assist from Lukaku himself.

Lukaku would have to agree to more favorable contractual terms in order to make this move happen—he currently makes €7.5 million plus €1 million in bonuses. That being said, CdS also claims that Lukaku has expressed his desire to remain in Rome past this season and that quality of life for himself and his family could help convince him to take lower wages. He’ll have to keep rattling the back of the net down the stretch to help Roma finish top-four/five or win the Europa League to make his stay even a possibility, though.

If Lukaku’s stay ends up being unattainable, Gazzetta dello Sport reported today that Roma could look to a younger striker to pair with Tammy Abraham. The two names being linked are Italian striker Lorenzo Lucca of Udinese (on loan from Pisa) and Frenchman Hugo Ekitiké of PSG.

Keep in mind that Lukaku arrived only because Abraham blew out his ACL in the final match of the 2022-23 season. With Abraham nearing a return to action, reports indicate that the Englishman looks to be part of the plans for next season’s attack. However, reports from Rete Sport today say that Roma may sign Abraham to an extension.

This may not make much sense since Abraham has yet to show that he’s back to fitness and still has what it takes to lead Roma’s line. The motive behind this move, though, would be to ease the burden on Roma’s books. Between the amortization of his transfer fee from Chelsea and his current wages, Abraham accounts for €14 million per season on Roma’s books until June 2026. If that’s stretched out for another couple of seasons, that would cut his weight on the books quite a bit. Before that happens, though, Abraham will have to demonstrate to the Roma hierarchy that he is, in fact, back and can be relied upon.