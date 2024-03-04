Reports: Roma Prepping Two-Year Deal for Daniele De Rossi

When José Mourinho and Roma unexpectedly parted ways in January, the club surprised the calcio world by tabbing former midfielder Daniele De Rossi as the Giallorossi's interim manager. With the club seemingly in free fall, beset by injuries, hamstrung on the transfer market, and plagued by underperforming assets, skeptics felt that De Rossi, a bonafide club legend, was hired merely to placate the Mourinho-mad masses.

But a funny thing has happened since then. Where he was initially tasked with simply keeping the ship afloat, De Rossi wasted little time imprinting his personality on the squad. Thanks to a change in tactics, a pair of new signings, and a generally healthier and positive vibe around the club, the Giallorossi are rolling under De Rossi's guidance.

When De Rossi was hired in mid-January, we ran through a list of possible outcomes for the local kid turned club legend turned manager. From maintaining the status quo to a marginal improvement over Mourinho's points per match pace to a complete and total 180 that would see Roma vault back into the Champions League, the range of outcomes was vast.

While there are still two-and-a-half months left to play, the early returns under DDR have been incredibly promising. Winners of four straight matches and seven of nine in all competitions since the change, De Rossi has already eclipsed Mourinho's points per match pace. And with the club nestled in fifth place and securing a spot in the Europa League Round of 16, DDR has the Giallorossi knocking on the Champions League door.

By nearly any measure, De Rossi's brief tenure in charge has been a smashing success. Even if the tangible results fall short come May, the De Rossi Effect has already taken hold in Trigoria. So much so that, according to multiple outlets in Italy, the club is preparing a two-year deal that would see De Rossi shed the interim tag and become the club's full-time manager.

While nothing has been signed yet, speculation holds that the deal could become official in the coming weeks.