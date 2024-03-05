 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Across the Romaverse #167: Roma Mauls Monza, Focus Shifts to Brighton and The Europa League

Roma dominated a tough Monza side over the weekend, but things could be even more difficult this week against Brighton in the Europa League. Listen along as we recap and look forward!

AC Monza v AS Roma - Serie A TIM Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Daniele De Rossi continues to impress as Roma’s manager. The Giallorossi took care of business in impressive fashion against Monza on Saturday. Roma mauled a tough Monza side 4-1. That makes it six wins in seven league matches so far in De Rossi’s tenure. With a few other results breaking in Roma’s favor this weekend, the Giallorossi climbed to fifth in the table.

In this episode, Jimmy and I discuss all that and more, including Thursday’s first leg against Brighton at the Olimpico.

