Roma Host Brighton in De Zerbi-De Rossi Europa League Showdown

We’re getting to the point of the Europa League where the competition goes up a level. No longer are the Sheriff FCs of the world your opponent in the midweek match; instead, Roma felt lucky to avoid ties against Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen, and West Ham in the Round of 16 by “only” having to face Brighton & Hove Albion FC. The side helmed by former Sassuolo man Robert De Zerbi is one of the more interesting sides in the Premier League right now that isn’t a traditional top-six contender; while they’re looking more like a midtable side this season than they did last year, De Zerbi’s beautiful style of football will at least guarantee that this tie will be an interesting matchup for the neutrals.

As much as it was a relief for Roma to make it past Feyenoord in the play-in for the Round of 16, this is the moment where the pressure will hit Daniele De Rossi and his newly invigorated Roma side. Every match to date under Capitano Futuro, including Roma’s loss to Inter, went as well as one could reasonably expect. Roma showed signs of life against a dominant Inter side that could be a Champions League winner this season and has successfully dispatched the lesser sides in Serie A (sometimes with gusto) in most of their other Serie A matches since DDR took the reins.

Tomorrow’s match against Brighton is one of the first times where De Rossi will need to show his ability against an equally exciting young manager with something to prove, where the expectations are high, and failure is not an option. The quality in Roma’s side (and the good form that they’re experiencing right now) should see the Giallorossi through over the course of 180 minutes, but how convincing they look against Brighton could tell us a lot about DDR’s long-term future with the club and as a manager more broadly.

What To Watch For

Will Romelu Lukaku’s Europa League Dominance Continue?

It’s no secret that Romelu Lukaku has made the Europa League his playground throughout the course of his career. The Belgian striker has been involved in a goal seven times so far in eight Europa League matches this season, and while he’s certainly also been impressive in Serie A (already cracking double digits in the goal department), there’s a sense you get that Big Rom really gets up for the European nights.

As mentioned earlier, tomorrow’s match against Brighton is the toughest opponent Roma has faced In the Europa League to date, so it will be interesting to see if Lukaku can keep the good times rolling against goalkeeper Jason Steele and Brighton’s defensive line. He’ll certainly have help from the other star players that make up Roma’s attacking line, and I don’t anticipate this game ending 0-0, but a truly dominant match from Lukaku in front of the fans at the Olimpico would make this tie ten times easier to close away at Brighton next week.

The Return of the Ndicka-Mancini Backline?

This match is also likely to see the return of the Ndicka-Mancini pairing in defense, in what will be one of the first times that Roma’s new-look four-man defense will include both Ndicka and Mancini and will be facing a challenging opponent. While the old saying is that “no plan survives first contact with the enemy,” the correct maxim for football might be “no plan survives first contact with a serious enemy.”

Will that prove true tomorrow? Will the back-four tactic stand up against a tougher side than Monza? I’m optimistic; I think that the advantages provided to the midfield and the rediscovered world-class form for Lorenzo Pellegrini and Leandro Paredes will more than balance out the defensive integrity that’s lost through sacrificing Diego Llorente as Roma’s third center-back. However, I will note that just as Roma is more adept at beating a team that plays free-flowing football instead of a team that parks the bus, De Zerbi’s Brighton is quite similar.

As much as I’m interested in the tactical face-off between De Zerbi and De Rossi tomorrow, I think the reaction to that first face-off in the second leg at Brighton will be the most instructive piece of information we have on De Rossi’s quality as a manager. I’d go as far as to say that these two matches will be the most “must-watch” matches of DDR’s tenure in Rome to date. Clear your calendars.

Match Details

Date: March 7th

Kickoff: 18:45 CET/12:45 EST

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Roma