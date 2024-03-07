Probable Formations: Roma vs Brighton

“I’m not telling you.”

Those were the words of Daniele De Rossi when reporters asked him multiple times whether he’d come out in a back three or back four when Roma faces Brighton at the Olimpico on Thursday. While De Rossi is playing coy and keeping his cards close to the vest, it’s more than likely that Roma comes out in the 4-3-3 that has been his side’s bread and butter through nine matches.

With Roma likely to play in a back four, Gianluca Mancini and Evan Ndicka should fill the center-back positions. Who plays wide of them seems to be the biggest question mark in the starting lineup. De Rossi gave an update on Rick Karsdorp’s injury status and the rotation he’s used at left back with Leo Spinazzola and Angeliño.

“We’ll see how Karsdorp feels today to determine whether he can be in the squad or not. He’s had days where he’s felt really good and others where he’s felt less good. We’ll see what the situation is later on.

“As for the two left-backs, it’s a strange thing because they’re both players who I’m crazy about. I really like them both for their qualities, character and the level that they’re at. They are both top players and they’re also so different from each other, so sometimes the choice could be determined by the opposition and the way we want to play. Sometimes, it’s purely a matter of rotation. On other occasions, I choose the player I like more or the one I feel is in better form.

“There’s no pre-determined strategy. Touch wood they both stay fit and I can have them both fully at my disposal.”

With that being said, it looks like Zeki Çelik is likely to start at right back with the hope that Karsdorp could be an option off the bench. Meanwhile, we’ll lean Spinazzola at left back, but wouldn’t be surprised to see Angeliño start over him.

There’s no question who will start in the midfield three, however. Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante, and Leandro Paredes are in fine form, leaving little space for Edoardo Bove. De Rossi was asked about the possibility of seeing Bove elsewhere on the pitch to get him in the XI. That doesn’t look likely, but the Roma CT sung the praises of the young Roman.

“He may have fewer chances to start because he’s currently alongside players who are playing really well, like Bryan [Cristante], Leandro [Paredes] and Lorenzo [Pellegrini].

“I can’t see him playing out wide because I’d want to have much more attacking players than him in those positions.

“In the not-too-distant future, I feel he could be a good holding midfielder sitting in front of the defence because he’s technically much better than the public opinion makes him out to be.

“He just needs to keep working hard, which is what we’re all doing. We often stay behind after training. He needs to work on his timing and the reading of situations.

“His level of fitness allows him to cover so much ground. He’s good with his feet and just needs to put his technical ability into the way we play. He needs to understand when to take two touches, when to take three, when to drive forward, when to take one touch. It takes time to get these things right. I was a thinker when I stopped playing, having started out by steaming from box to box for the full 90 minutes.

“He can get there. It’s a journey and I hope that nobody hurries him and he stays level-headed because as a human being, he’s the sort of guy you’d want your daughter to marry. He’s a professional, he’s a team player and a wonderful footballer. His conduct is exemplary. When he win, he’s always the smiliest even if, as you said, he’s had less playing time. I couldn’t be happier with him.

Rounding out the XI, there will be no surprises in attack either, with Romelu Lukaku, Paulo Dybala, and Stephan El Shaarawy looking to deliver the goods against the Seagulls.

ROMA (4-3-3): Svilar; Spinazzola, Ndicka, Mancini, Celik; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; El Shaarawy, Lukaku, Dybala.