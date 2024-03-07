Roma vs. Brighton: Lineups & Game Thread

When Roma tabbed Daniele De Rossi as the club's interim manager in January, our immediate concern was the league: Could DDR improve the Giallorossi's spot on the table? How would he fare against more experienced Serie A tacticians? What would he wear on the touchlines? While we have answers to a few of those questions (surprisingly, he's a sports jacket/t-shirt/sneakers guy), we may have glossed over Roma's still-kicking European campaign.

De Rossi's first managerial taste of European football, the club's two-legged Europa League Knockout Round Playoff fixture against Feyenoord, was a stressful one. After playing to a 1-1 draw in Rotterdam in mid-February, De Rossi and the Giallorossi squeaked past their Dutch counterparts in a thrilling penalty-round victory two weeks ago, setting the stage for their Round of 16 matchup against Brighton & Hove Albion.

While De Rossi and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi may be old friends, the two sides are almost entirely unfamiliar with one another, setting the stage for a potentially wild match.

The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!

Lineups

Roma

Brighton