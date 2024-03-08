Paredes Appreciation Post: Leandro Leads Reborn Roma

Before we start, let me just point out that Roma bought Leandro Paredes, a World Cup winner, for a mere €2.5 million from Paris Saint Germain. Now he’s the club’s midfield dynamo/metronome/Swiss army knife/insert here your synonym for anything clockwise, sturdy and reliable. Who knew PSG midfielders could sometimes deliver the goods?

Apart from Lorenzo Pellegrini, the rejuvenation of Paredes is perhaps the most impressive thing I have seen from Daniele De Rossi’s reborn Roma so far. After not-so-successful spells at PSG and Juve, Paredes looked like he was slowing down. Nearing his 30s, he would probably cash in, leave for the Saudi League or the MLS, and then call it a day, ending his football career without too much noise. Too bad because it once started very promising, all the way back in 2016, first at Empoli and then Roma, playing alongside our current coach, De Rossi.

After leaving Paris for his former lover, AS Roma, last summer, Paredes has been an ever-present for the Giallorossi side, featuring in 25 of 27 Serie A games and all EL games. While he was ok under Mourinho, Leandro really showed glimpses of his 22-year-old version when DDR and his free-flowing 4-3-3 took over. In that lineup, he’s Roma's main man and in the center of it all. Defense, offense, tackling, passing, build-up, dictating the play—he's even threatening to become our number-one penalty specialist.

While Paredes never really disappointed this season, we all know Mourinho loves his DM to be a destroyer. A strong, tall, physical beast. Genre Vieira, Khedira, Thiago Motta, Matic, Fellaini. Not exactly a type like Paredes. Leandro did his best, but I felt it wasn’t his preferred or ideal situation.

I bet Paredes wasn’t a fan of Mourinho’s more defensive 3-5-2 and the famous ‘just kick it to Lukaku’ approach. Our midfield was, at times, running headless, not having a clue what to do. Remember back in 2016, Spalletti was Roma’s trainer, and his 4-2-3-1 formation produced some pretty awesome and fluid football, ending Serie A with 87 points. Unfortunately, those 87 points are a pipe dream nowadays.

Nonetheless, DDR’s record is amazing so far, and Paredes is one of the leading men in this Renaissance. Once a washed-up team and in a miserable ninth place, DDR transformed this group of players into one of the most entertaining sides of the league. One that could also win regularly on the road, away from the Olimpico. Leandro makes DDR proud while wearing his beloved, sweaty no. 16 jersey, running around like a madman in midfield.

Let me end by saying the same thing as I said in the beginning: Roma bought this Paredes for a mere € 2.5m. It was arguably one of the best deals done by Pinto. His contract runs out next year, but if the rumors of DDR staying beyond this season are true, Paredes surely will follow in the footsteps of his fellow no 16 and sign an extension soon.

Then, next season, both can once again aim for those 87 points. Just like old times, ey Leandro?