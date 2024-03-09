Vibing With Viola Nation: Belotti Bounce Back, Tactical Approach, and More Fiorentina-Roma Questions

While our little SB Nation soccer enclave hasn't been immune to the ravages of the modern digital media landscape, we're very fortunate that we can still get insight into most of Roma's major foes, including this weekend's opponents, Fiorentina. They've had their share of ups and downs this season, but Vincenzo Italiano has the Viola in the upper reaches of the table while the club's Europa Conference League campaign remains alive and well following a wild 4-3 win over Maccabi Haifa on Thursday.

To get the purple perspective on Sunday's match, we turned to Tito from Viola Nation, who was kind enough to give us his thoughts on this critical fixture. Enjoy!

We have to start by asking about our boy Andrea Belotti. How is Il Gallo settling into life in Firenze? Is he a legitimate piece of the puzzle or just a passing fancy?

Viola Nation: Il Gallo looks good, although that may just be shining by comparison, given how awful the other options up front have been for Fiorentina this year. He’s only scored once, but he’s been much better than his goal return. Most impressively, his physicality and fitness are at the levels they were at Torino, which is very encouraging. I don’t think he’s ever going to hit those heights again, but he is, at worst, a competent Serie A striker, and that’s all Fiorentina has needed from him. I wouldn’t be the least bit upset if he stuck around, but he may also have priced himself out of Fiorentina’s range by season’s end.

Looking at the Viola’s results, you’ve had a pretty scattered season. Is Fiorentina the team that went on an eight-match unbeaten run to close out 2023, the side that dropped six of eight to start 2024, or something in between?

VN: Scattered is such a polite word. Thank you. Fiorentina is so up and down that it’s becoming increasingly hilarious trying to predict its results. I think this is, on balance, the 7th or 8th best team in Serie A, but depending on when you catch it, the Viola can be anywhere from the 3rd best to, I don’t know, the 40th? The silver lining is that just about this time last year is when the team got it together and went on a monster run to close the season and reach two cup finals (let’s not discuss those, please), so maybe the guys are figuring it all out now. Or maybe they’ll fall down an open manhole cover on their way to the Franchi. I don’t know, man. Either is equally likely.

Despite those wild swings of form, what does this team do consistently well? Where are some areas they’ve struggled lately?

VN: Fiorentina looks extremely handsome in their uniforms in every game, which is nice. Beyond that, uh, consistency is a tough sell. I guess they win the possession battle in most games and build up play pretty well through the first two thirds when Arthur’s playing, but that’s the sort of thing that puts you in position to win games rather than actually winning them. I guess I’d say that Fiorentina’s good in the air, maybe? They’ve scored the most headers in Serie A this season. Bonus point for guessing who’s in second in that statistic. Yep, it’s Roma

You just had an incredibly wild UECL match against Maccabi Haifa, but you pulled through in the end. Can Fiorentina win it all?

VN: Yeah, that was a wacky game that I did not actually enjoy very much at all. I think Fiorentina’s got as good a chance as anyone to win it after Aston Villa, since any Premier League has to be the favorite in any of these things due to the sheer financial advantage it receives. The optimist in me hopes that, having come so close last year, Fiorentina will finish the job this year, but I’m also old enough to know that narratives that tidy aren’t very common, especially for a team that spends so much time dribbling down its own leg.

Our clubs have split nearly 50-50 over the last six meetings, but Roma’s fortunes have changed dramatically over the past six weeks. How will Fiorentina matchup against this new version of the Giallorossi? Are there any matchups that concern you? Any that you feel Fiorentina can exploit?

VN: I’m jealous of the De Rossi bounce yall have gotten. Dude looks like the real deal, although I’m trying to be rational here; Roma haven’t beaten a top half side in the league aside from Torino, although that Brighton win makes me think that the Giallorossi aren’t just flat track bullies. That was eye opening, and not in a good way for anyone trying to figure out how to get points off you.

I get the sense that Fiorentina will probably dominate possession here, as usual, but that just means more space for Paulo Dybala to pull the strings, and that is frightening. He and Romelu Lukaku should have room to run into, which is where they’ve looked best to me, and the structure that De Rossi’s imposed in the final third looks like it’s brought the best out of them, rather than Mourinho’s vibes-based approach in the final third. To that end, Fiorentina’s leftback—likely Cristiano Biraghi but maybe Fabio Parisi—will have a tough time against la Joya. I’m not sure where Fiorentina’s advantages will be, honestly. Probably Nico González against Angeliño or Zeki Celik?

Lastly, give us a prediction for Sunday’s match!

VN: Oof. I’m not very hopeful about this one, as you’ve likely gathered. I think that Roma has a pretty serious talent advantage and Fiorentina will need to outthink them rather than outplay them, but De Rossi’s proven to be pretty sharp, even if he’s ridden some unsustainably hot finishing so far. Normally, I’d say that it cools off and the Viola get a win, but that feels deeply optimistic. How about a 2-2 draw, then? Again, wildly optimistic, but I think these are both teams better going forward than defending, and I have a lot of trouble picking against Fiorentina even when every piece of evidence is screaming that they’re going to lose. My only shred of hope is that the referee is Davide Massa, who’s always an agent of chaos and could turn this into a story all about him; given his history with Lukaku, I wouldn’t be shocked if something very, very stupid happened.

Thanks again to Tito for his time and insight. You can catch his work at ViolaNation, and he's definitely a fun follow on Twitter, especially on matchday!