Roma Face Faltering Fiorentina As Race for Top Five Rages On

When I wrote the preview for Roma’s first match against Brighton in the Europa League Round of 16, I thought it would be a tightly-fought match that would require all of the Giallorossi’s energy. Given that, I anticipated a heavily-rotated side for the Fiorentina match nearly out of necessity, in the same way that Daniele De Rossi was practically forced to rotate his side following Roma’s penalty shootout with Feyenoord.

Instead, Roma trounced Brighton, winning 4-0 and being completely in control throughout the match. De Rossi was able to make thoughtful substitutions, resting key players after the match was clearly won and suggesting that perhaps the Giallorossi won’t need to rotate half as much against Fiorentina as one might think. There are rumors here and there suggesting some rotation (more on that later), but in general, Roma may be able to fight for a win tomorrow with a stronger starting eleven than anticipated because of how well wrapped-up the Round of 16 looks going into next Thursday’s match.

That’s for the best, as although Fiorentina aren’t at the peak of their powers or in the best form, they’re still a side that could easily take points from the Giallorossi. Players like Jack Bonaventura, Nico Gonzalez, and Lucas Beltran all have quality, and it will take continued defensive excellence from Roma’s back four and Mile Svilar to walk away with a win.

Romanisti should be grateful: the triumph over Brighton means that this match will most likely be more watchable and far more likely to end in a win.

What To Watch For

Will The Midfield Get Rotated?

The biggest question mark for potential rotation tomorrow against Fiorentina is in the midfield. Leandro Paredes has been nearly as impressive as Lorenzo Pellegrini since the hiring of Daniele De Rossi, but reports suggest that he could be a game-time decision in the starting lineup tomorrow because of cramps he suffered during the Brighton match. If Paredes is out or put on the bench to start this one, it’s likely that Edoardo Bove will get another chance in the starting lineup.

Bove hasn’t seen the starting eleven as much since the hiring of Daniele De Rossi, but it’s clear that the young Roman is still seen as a piece for the long term at the Stadio Olimpico. It’s simply that with Pellegrini and Paredes playing so well in the past month and a half, they’ve practically become must-starts for Roma moving forward. I’m hopeful that this Fiorentina match could be a chance for Bove to show that he might be more than just a 60th-minute sub in the midfield moving forward, regardless of just how well Paredes and Pellegrini are playing.

Is Leonardo Spinazzola Truly Reborn?

There was a time very, very recently when it looked like Leonardo Spinazzola was done as a top-flight starter, at least in Rome. For much of the 2023/2024 season, Spinny has looked like a shell of his former self and absolutely nothing like the player who was the best man at the 2021 Euros. Yet, lo and behold, Spinazzola has become one of the many players who look incredibly revitalized since Daniele De Rossi has taken over the reins in Rome.

Spinazzola’s contract is still set to expire this summer, so this may be one last hurrah for the former Italian international, an attempt to win a Europa League title with the Giallorossi before moving to a smaller club or riding off into the sunset. On the other hand, it could be yet another renaissance for the fullback, who has had a fascinating career path to date. Luciano Spalletti is reportedly considering him as a part of Italy’s Euros squad for this summer, and if he can continue to string together strong performances, I wouldn’t be surprised if Roma’s next GM decided to keep Spinny on the payroll for another few seasons.

In a moment of rebirth for the Giallorossi on the whole, Leonardo Spinazzola might be the most intriguing rebirth of them all. Tomorrow’s match might make it clearer just how much Spinny’s return to good form is for real and how much of it is smoke and mirrors.

Match Details

Date: March 10th

Kickoff: 20:45 CET/3:45 EDT

Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi, Firenze