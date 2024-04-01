Lecce vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

With nine matches remaining on the Serie A calendar, we're down to the nitty-gritty. Roma may have started the season under the shroud of year three of José Mourinho's experience, which is seldom a smooth ride, before changing gears midway through the season and appointing club legend Daniele De Rossi as the new manager, but the goal remains the same: return to the Champions League.

Thanks to DDR's hot start on the touchline (nine wins from thirteen matches), the club is knocking on the Champions League door. At the risk of stating the obvious, the next nine weeks will make or break the Giallorossi's season, and perhaps even De Rossi's future as the club's manager.

With tilts against Milan (Europa League), Juventus, Napoli, Bologna, and Atalanta remaining, it won't be an easy path to tread, but a win today against 14th-place Lecce would set Roma on the right foot as they return from the international break.

The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!

Lineups

Lecce

Roma