Roma Face Milan in Intranational Europa League Quarter-Finals

Roma’s 1-0 Derby Della Capitale win this past weekend has left the club in a bit of an afterglow; even the €5,000 fine to Gianluca Mancini for flying an anti-Lazio flag after the full ninety couldn’t detract from the fact that Roma garnered its first win in the Derby in multiple years. Yet the celebrations and the dreams of granting Daniele De Rossi a long-term contract must be put on hold, at least for the moment, as another equally important match is facing the Giallorossi down only five days following the derby.

The Europa League quarter-finals might not be the snazziest tie in European football, but the combination of facing AC Milan and the true need for Roma to qualify for Champions League football makes this match a critical match for the club. Even the prospect of making the Champions League by simply achieving fifth place in the league shouldn’t allow Roma to take their collective foot off the gas pedal for this one; considering how consistently Milan has beaten Roma over the past few seasons, a win here, even over both legs of the tie, would be yet another signal that the Giallorossi are well on their way to becoming a true member of Italy’s elite yet again.

What to Watch For

Will Lorenzo Pellegrini Continue To Shine?

I’ll be saying this until I’m blue in the face at this point, but it’s truly impressive how much Lorenzo Pellegrini’s season has turned around since the hiring of Daniele De Rossi. The midfielder has been one of the most potent goal-scorers and assist men in Europe since José Mourinho’s sacking, and even a Derby performance that didn’t feature either a goal or assist from the Roman was still an impressive one. He garnered a 7.3 rating from SofaScore on the back of a 71% pass completion rate, three key passes, and eight out of fifteen aerial and ground duels won.

When a player is going through a hot streak like Pellegrini’s, the question is always how long that streak can last and if it can turn into a “new normal” instead of just a rich vein of form. We’ve seen Pellegrini have multiple months of great form like this before, but he has always come back down to earth sooner or later; a good performance tomorrow against Milan would make it far easier to believe that we’re witnessing a better Pellegrini, not just an in-form one.

Can Zeki Çelik Contain Rafael Leão?

It goes without saying that Milan’s greatest attacking option is Rafael Leão, who is, for my money, one of the best wingers in the world. Just as Stefano Pioli will need to game-plan for Romelu Lukaku, Paulo Dybala, and Lorenzo Pellegrini, Daniele De Rossi will need to specifically game-plan for Leão if he wants to come away from this trip to Milan with a hope of advancing.

Reports suggest that Zeki Çelik will be the man tasked with containing Leão tomorrow, and I have to admit, that leaves me a bit nervous. I’m not saying that Rick Karsdorp or any other fullback has a better chance of stopping Leão; in fact, I’d argue that the best you can do with the Portuguese winger is hope to contain him. Yet there’s a reason that Roma will (hopefully) be looking to upgrade their right-back depth heading into next season; nobody in the squad is particularly impressive in that role, and with goalkeeper seemingly all set, right-back might be the true weak link in the side.

Acknowledging that fact doesn’t mean that Leão is guaranteed to run Roma ragged tomorrow; it does suggest that even if Çelik is man-marking Leão, the rest of the Giallorossi defense will need to be on the lookout for Milan’s attack for the full ninety.

If I was a betting man (I’m not), I’d say that I’m expecting this tie to be the inverse of Roma’s gritty 1-0 win over Lazio. A high-scoring match might just be on the cards, which will be great for the neutrals and terrible for my cardiovascular health. Let’s hope that alongside a strong defense, the Svilaraissance and the rise of DDR can continue unabated against Milan.

Match Details

Date: April 11th

Kickoff: 21:00 CET/3:00 EDT

Venue: San Siro, Milano