A.C. Milan vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

Today’s Europa League match might not have the same luster as the Derby Della Capitale from last weekend, but it is still a critical match that will determine just how hopeful Romanisti can be heading into the tail end of the 2023-2024 season. A win today and Roma is in the driver’s seat for a run to the Europa League semi-finals, if not the Final at Aviva Stadium in Dublin; a draw or a loss, and Daniele De Rossi better be sure that the squad can finish the Serie A season in at least fifth place.

Roma’s lineup today emphasizes the importance of this match, as De Rossi largely went with his strongest possible lineup. Reports suggest that Zeki Çelik will be man-marking Rafael Leão, while Lorenzo Pellegrini will be looking to handle Ismaël Bennacer and Leanrdo Paredes will look to contain Ruben Loftus-Cheek. With Edoardo Bove and Diego Llorente likely substitutes, I’m most interested to see if Tommaso Baldanzi makes the pitch today. If he does, it’d be a great moment for him to notch his first goal in a Roma kit.

As always, follow along with us here in the comments section and on The Social Network Formerly Known As Twitter™. FORZA ROMA!

