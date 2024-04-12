Mancini Propels Roma to Victory Over Milan in First Leg of Europa League Quarterfinals

Less than a week after propelling Roma to victory over Lazio in the Derby della Capitale with a thumping header, Gianluca Mancini repeated the deed today against AC Milan in the first leg of Roma's Europa League Quarterfinal matchup at the San Siro. While Roma's combustible center-back isn't historically known for his attacking prowess, today's match-winner was Mancini's third goal in his last seven appearances and was enough to give Daniele De Rossi's side a precious one-goal advantage heading into next week's return leg.

After outshooting Milan 4-1 in the early goings, it looked like De Rossi's side was back to its free-wheeling ways, but try as they might, they couldn't find a breakthrough in the run of play, seeing early efforts from Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy miss the mark or parried away by Mike Maignan.

With that avenue closed, Roma relied on Dybala's setpiece wizardry once more, and La Joya didn't disappoint, picking out Mancini in the middle of the box. And while it wasn't quite as ferocious as his derby winner, Mancini nevertheless beat a hapless Maignan with a perfectly placed header at the far post.

What ensued was a veritable onslaught, with Milan firing 24 additional shots at Mile Svilar before the final whistle. With five saves, one high claim, and 1.45 goals prevented, according to SofaScore, Svilar was aces against Milan today, though he caught a massive break when Olivier Giroud's late would-be equalizer struck the woodwork.

A one-goal lead is far from insurmountable, but Roma can sleep well knowing they gained a precious advantage (no matter how small) in hostile surroundings. Mancini and the Giallorossi run it back next Thursday at the Olimpico—don't miss it!