The Trouble With Tammy: A Lot of Insecurity About the Englishman’s Future

The great Barry White once sang, ‘You see the trouble with me’ and ‘What am I gonna do with you?’ That ‘me’ and ‘you’ can easily be replaced with Tammy Abraham these days. There are big clouds surrounding Tammy Abraham’s future at Roma ever since the striker suffered his serious ACL injury at the end of last season. Sadly, those clouds haven’t gone away. In fact, the weather has got even cloudier and gray in the last couple of months. A ray of sun? Nowhere to be seen.

Tammy Abraham is your perfect Roman personification. During his three years at the club, his career has seen ups and downs and everything in between.

It all started with his signature in 2021 and a rather high transfer fee for a young, English striker unproven in a league abroad. His first real experience outside the UK. But the numbers spoke for themselves: 27 goals in his first season and a Conference League trophy on top of that. The transfer was a stroke of genius by the management, and there were rumors that Chelsea wanted to buy him back for almost double the amount Roma originally paid.

Of course, expectations were high for his second season, especially when paired with a talent like Paulo Dybala up front. Abraham was the main striker, and while he played 50+ official games in all competitions in 2022-2023, the numbers were less stellar this time around—disappointing even: 9 goals. Roma did reach the final of a European Cup for the second consecutive time but lost it, and in Serie A, there was another depressing sixth-place finish.

Was Tammy a one-hit wonder? Was his first season just one big lie, or was 2022-2023 only a fluke? A small bump along the road to greatness? In your typical Roma Happened fashion, Abraham suffered an ACL injury on the final matchday vs Spezia, basically destroying his third season in Rome and the hopes and dreams of many Giallorossi fans.

Thankfully, it didn’t break Tammy’s spirit, and he worked hard to make his comeback somewhere in 2024. Roma suddenly had to look out for a replacement, and in a mad mercato twist, Lukaku was Friedkin’s chosen one and gift for the Special One. There were a lot worse options than Romelu, that’s for sure.

With Lukaku now the number one striker and Sardar Azmoun playing okay as his backup, everyone forgot a bit about Abraham, blinded by the goals and excellent hold-up play of Lukaku. Nevertheless, while the Belgian and Azmoun shared the honors at the striker position in both Mourinho and De Rossi's teams, Abraham remained in the background. Rehabilitation, working, training, fitness, you name it. After ten months, his comeback is finally near. Finally.

Which now brings up the big question: what’s the plan with Tammy?

There are some simple facts: Azmoun and Lukaku are both on loan, so after this season, both will return to Leverkusen and Chelsea, respectively, unless Roma pays a certain amount of money, of course. But it’s not an obligation. Abraham’s the only one with a contract after 2024; that’s a sure thing. Ironically, he could be the one to leave Rome while the other two could stay on.

Azmoun’s recent injury with the Iranian National Team could have an impact on his future in Rome. Are the suits willing to gamble on a 29-year-old with such an injury history just to be a backup? Lukaku, on the other hand, is in top shape and can easily play 50+ games per season. But at which costs do you sign him? €40 million? That’s a lot of money (for a club like Roma) for a soon-to-be 31-year-old, even if his name is Romelu Lukaku. In this case, the Champions League is a must; however, without it, you can forget about buying Lukaku’s left toe from Chelsea.

Dzeko proved that an older hitman could still deliver the goods, but buying Lukaku could jeopardize Roma’s entire summer mercato. And it will be a very important mercato because the club is at a crossroads, and it will show us which direction Roma will take. Will it be more loans? Focus on youth? More big names or Sabatini specials from South America? With so many questions and dossiers, you can’t spend 3⁄ 4 of your budget solely on Lukaku.

It’s a really difficult yet interesting situation. All this while the club is still searching for a new Director of Sport. Even the head coach position for next season has not been officially announced yet, although DDR is doing everything possible to extend his stay.

Anyway, back to Abraham. After Azmoun’s bad-timed injury, Lukaku is the sole striker on the team in Daniele’s 4-3-3, making Abraham’s comeback even more interesting and necessary. Lecce obviously came too soon, but expect some Tammy minutes in the near future.

The problem is that there are literally no easy games scheduled in the next couple of weeks. Udinese away, perhaps. But the rest? Ay caramba! Bologna, Milan twice, Lazio, Atalanta, Napoli, Juventus. Do you risk playing/starting Abraham in those? I think Daniele has no other option with Azmoun out. You can’t expect Lukaku to play and decide all of them. He’ll need a rest.

So yay for Abraham coming back. But prepare yourself—it’s not gonna be pretty. Don’t expect it to be a cakewalk for him or the club. The best thing that could happen is Tammy returning and immediately scoring left and right like it’s 2022. Or, you know, he could be forced to play and injure himself again like it’s 2023.

As I said, it’s all very interesting. Now, everything is pure speculation. The next couple of weeks will determine the fate of everyone: Lukaku, Azmoun, and, last but not least, Abraham.

It looks like Tammy’s recovery was only the easy part. After ten months, the tricky part is managing his return while avoiding risks for both the player and the club.

Oh, before I forget: other hits from Barry White include ‘I’m Qualified to Satisfy You’ and ‘You Turned My Whole World Around.’... Just so you know.