We’re back after a two-week international break to discuss Roma’s 0-0 draw at the Stadio Via del Mare against Lecce. Then, we turn our attention to Saturday’s Derby della Capitale. Some highlights include:

Dybala and Pellegrini’s creativity missed

Svilar continues to shine

Zalewski disappoints again

Baldanzi shows potential

De Rossi’s first derby

The table and path forward

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: