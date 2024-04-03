A History of ACL Tears: How Have Roma Players Fared Upon Returning?

If you cruise over to the Chiesa di Totti Library & Reference Guide, you'll discover perhaps the most used CdTism of them all: Roma Happened. This catch-all term encapsulates any misery that befalls our beloved Giallorossi: last-second defeats, dodgy refereeing, deflected own goals, and even frogs delaying the construction of a stadium.

While this term has also been applied to the spate of injuries Roma seems to endure every year, it was never meant to make light of situations that could potentially alter a player's career. But when you consider the rash of ACL tears Roma endured in the mid-to-late 2010s (15 separate tears between May 2014 and January 2020), it felt like the club was cursed, as if this facetious Roma Happened phenomenon was real.

And never was this more apparent than on June 4, 2023. In the final fixture of the season—a meaningless home game against Spezia—Tammy Abraham, who didn't enter the match until the 64th minute, tore his ACL after only 18 minutes on the pitch. It was an ignominious end to a trying season for Abraham, especially after his electric debut in 2021-2022.

Whether you chalk it up to bad luck, simple coincidence, or something more nefarious, it was an incredibly tough break for Abraham. But here we are nine months later, and the 26-year-old English striker is poised to make his long-awaited return to the pitch.

While armchair orthopedists are busy debating the merits of such a rapid return to action, I thought it might be interesting to see how well some of those 15 torn ACLs fared upon their initial return, examining their minutes on the pitch, their level of play and whether or not they sustained any subsequent injuries upon returning.

Kevin Strootman

Injured during a league fixture against Napoli on March 9, 2014, Strootman's torn ACL erased the remainder of his debut season with the club and robbed the hard-nosed midfielder of a spot at World Cup 2014. But thanks to the miracles of modern medicine, Strotman returned to the pitch on November 9, 2014, after a 245-day recovery period.

Seemingly satisfied with his recovery, Roma, then under Rudi Garcia's auspices, threw Strootman into the deep end, giving the Dutch midfielder four starts in seven appearances, including two full 90s. Unfortunately, Strootman's good fortune wouldn't last as he reinjured his ACL on January 15, 2015, ending his 2014-2015 season.

After undergoing a second surgery, Strootman was sidelined until February 2016, but he featured in eight matches that spring. The Washing Machine (remember that nickname?) returned in full force the following season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists for Luciano Spalletti during the club’s record-breaking 2016-2017 season.

Antonio Rüdiger

Injured during a training session less than a week before Germany was set to begin their Euro 2016 campaign, Roma's star defender made a speedy recovery, returning to the pitch on October 26, 2016, in a 12-minute cameo against Sassuolo. It's almost impossible to fathom, but Rüdiger's recovery time was a minuscule 137 days.

But, miraculously, that was that. Rüdiger returned to the pitch on October 26, 2016, and went on to compile 40 appearances (totaling nearly 3,400 minutes) for club and country with little more than a few aches and sprains standing in his way. Thanks to this spectacular recovery and his stellar play, Roma summarily sold the then 24-year-old defender to Chelsea for a cool €35 million.

Alessandro Florenzi

One of the more divisive players in recent memory, Florenzi was fresh off a productive three-year stretch that saw the Roman-born full-back score 18 goals and provide 14 assists in 105 league appearances between 2013 and 2016 before rupturing his ACL on October 26, 2016, in Roma's 3-1 win over Sassuolo.

Like Rüdiger before him, Florenzi made a lightning-fast recovery, returning to group training in February 2017, a mere 109 days after his injury. But that optimism was quickly dashed after he suffered a further ligament tear, ending his 2016-2017 season.

Although he returned the following fall and logged over 3,000 minutes, Florenzi's Roma career was never the same. The local boy managed only four goals and seven assists over the next three seasons and increasingly became the object of fan frustration before being loaned to Valencia, PSG and AC Milan, where he's remained since 2021.

Rick Karsdorp

In some ways, Karsdorp's career at Roma was doomed from the start. He was signed in the summer of 2017 while recuperating from a torn meniscus he suffered earlier that summer. Despite that inauspicious start, Karsdorp recovered in time for Roma's week 10 clash with Crotone, only to leave the pitch in the 81st minute after tearing the ACL in the opposite knee, erasing his debut season with the club.

While he began the 2018-2019 season relatively fit, Karsdorp soon succumbed to a litany of muscular issues, limiting him to 759 minutes in all competitions. Thanks partly to these struggles, Karsdorp was loaned back to Feyenoord for the 2019-2020 season before returning to Rome the following season.

It's been a mixed bag for Karsdorp since then, as his playing time has waxed and waned over the past few years. He's never strayed too far from the trainer's table either, seeing his meniscus issues reappear in the fall of 2022 before being sidelined with another knee surgery in the spring of 2023.

Nicolo Zaniolo

After scoring four goals and chipping in two assists in approximately 1,800 minutes during his debut season with Roma, expectations were high for Zaniolo leading into the 2019-2020 season. And with six goals and two assists in his first 1,500 league minutes, Zaniolo seemed primed for a breakout campaign, cementing himself as the future of Roma.

But it all came crashing down on January 12, 2020, when Zaniolo tore the ACL in his right knee during Roma's 2-1 loss to Juventus at the Olimpico—a match in which he wasn't even the only ACL tear! Juventus defender Merih Demiral suffered the same fate, rupturing his ACL not long after scoring the opening goal.

Under normal circumstances, Zaniolo's 2019-2020 season would have vanished in the wind, but thanks to the pandemic-induced delay, he salvaged his season when the league resumed play in July 2020, scoring two goals in nine appearances.

Unfortunately, that wouldn't be Zaniolo's last trip to the operating room. In September 2020, he tore his other ACL while on International duty, ending his season in one fell swoop. He'd return the following season but was a shadow of his former self, scoring three league goals in 41 appearances between the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons.

Lessons Learned

We limited the discussion to these five names for brevity's sake, but Roma also lost Mario Rui, Davide Zappacosta, Emerson Palmieri, and several Primavera players to ACL tears during this period. And this scourge didn't limit itself to the men's team either, as Giada Greggi and Claudia Ciccotti suffered similar fates for Roma's women's team.

Needless to say, the sheer volume of these injuries raised more than a few eyebrows. Fingers were pointed at everyone from the medical staff to the coaches and even the groundskeepers, but it was impossible to identify a root cause. These injuries were simply freak occurrences. While pinning it all on a single scapegoat would have made it easier to digest, Roma fans had no choice but to curse the heavens.

Given how frequently they had to deal with ACL issues, it would be easy to assume that Roma knew how to nurse these players back to health. However, as we've just seen, there is no one-size-fits-all rehabilitation program. It may sound cliche, but everybody (and I suppose every body) reacts differently to surgeries, rehabs, and the stresses of playing 30-50 matches a year.

With the necessary provisos that it’s dangerous to conflate correlation and causality—not to mention the fact that we’re not medical professionals—there does seem to be a trend with players returning too soon only to re-aggravate the injury and/or suffering a series of muscular issues.

While most of these players returned relatively quickly (within six to nine months), we saw a litany of ensuing muscular issues (Karsdorp), second surgeries (Strootman and Florenzi), and even one poor soul who tore his other ACL (Zaniolo). Really, the only player who emerged unscathed from this rapid rehab was Rüdiger, who made 40 appearances immediately after returning from injury.

That's not to suggest that Tammy Abraham will follow suit, but for the sake of his future, Roma would be wise to proceed with caution. Of course, with Sardar Azmoun hurt and the club desperately chasing Champions League qualification, the club may not have the luxury of patience when it comes to Abraham's return.

In that light, we simply have to hope that a bit of Rüdiger's luck rubs off on Tammy.