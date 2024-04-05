Roma Hosts Lazio in Derby With Massive Implications for Champions League Qualification

For my money, the Derby Della Capitale is the most fascinating and emotional derby in Italy, if not Europe. Each respective club’s place in the standings doesn’t matter one bit once Lazio and Roma take the field against each other; a struggling team can defeat a title challenger, and in the same way, victory or defeat in the Derby can completely change a side's trajectory going forward.

While this match always contains a huge amount of significance for the players and the tifosi, Saturday’s derby is important for more than bragging rights: it may very well determine which of the two sides from Rome end up competing in the Champions League next season. With Italy likely to secure a fifth spot in the Champions League, the fight between Roma, Atalanta, and Lazio for fifth looks set to be a slugfest until the end of May. Both Lazio and Roma desperately need the Champions League revenue to maintain and reinforce their current sides; both Daniele De Rossi and Igor Tudor need to be at their best to show that they truly deserve to be a long-term solution for their club as managers.

I’m not in the mood to jinx this one because I know just how significant it is. Still, I’m hopeful that if Roma plays the way they’ve played under DDR against Lazio, the Giallorossi will, at the very least, put in a performance they can be proud of in the derby. Beyond that, this one is truly up to the fates.

What To Watch For

Will the Pellegrini Renaissance Continue?

It’s certainly true that if Roma plans on winning the derby, it will happen thanks in part to captain Lorenzo Pellegrini. The Italian international has been reborn since Daniele De Rossi took over from José Mourinho as Roma’s manager, even scoring in front of our very own Steve during Italy’s recent friendly in the United States. Conversely, when Pellegrini wasn’t able to play in Roma’s first match back from the international break due to a yellow card accumulation suspension, Roma’s vaunted midfield looked decidedly mediocre and without playmaking potential. Part of that comes down to the fact that Roma’s other midfielders offer skills other than creativity, but still, the Lecce match illustrated plainly just how essential Lolo is to DDR’s new-look Roma.

The true test of the Pellegrin-aissance will inevitably be the Derby, however. Just as a derby can completely change the trajectory of a club, a great or terrible performance from one individual, particularly a Roman, can fundamentally alter their form going forward. If Pellegrini can find the net or even get a key assist, he’ll further cement himself as a worthy captain for the club. Every captain needs an indelible Derby moment. Maybe on Saturday we’ll get Lorenzo’s.

Who Contains Felipe Anderson?

With Ciro Immobile in relatively poor form and Mattia Zaccagni out due to injury, Lazio’s attacking corps is certainly not in the best shape we’ve ever seen for a Derby. That fact of life means that when Igor Tudor looks for attacking quality on Saturday, he will likely entrust Brazilian attacker Felipe Anderson with either finding the net or creating an assist.

So far this season, Anderson has notched three goals and seven assists across all competitions. These are not exactly impressive numbers, but there’s a reason why Maurizio Sarri is no longer Lazio’s manager, right? Even so, Anderson’s ability as a dribbler and passer can’t be overstated; he can and will put players like former Roma man Pedro in the position to score, and it will be on Gianluca Mancini and Mile Svilar to make sure that Lazio’s attack doesn’t function properly.

Even with Immobile in poor form and Zaccagni out, it’s important to remember that players like Juan Iturbe and Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa have become derby heroes for Roma in the past. If a player of a similar, uh, caliber becomes a hero for Lazio on Saturday, it will likely be to a well-timed pass from Felipe Anderson.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, April 6th

Kickoff: 18:00 CET/12:00 EDT

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Roma