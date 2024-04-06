Roma vs. Lazio: Lineups & Game Thread

The 171st rendition of the Derby della Capitale, the pitched battle between AS Roma and SS Lazio, is once again upon us. Long heralded as one of the game's truly great rivalries, this matchup seldom, if ever, needs added incentive. Still, today's fixture contains a few intriguing storylines that should add extra juice to this already combustible contest.

First, there is the Daniele De Rossi of it all. Few players in history have embodied the spirit of this derby more than De Rossi, an already ferocious player who underwent a Bruce Banner-like transformation anytime he was drawn against Lazio. While I'm sure DDR will want to rush onto the pitch and execute one of his patented slide tackles, today marks the former captiano futuro's first taste of the derby from the touchline.

If De Rossi can harness his on-the-pitch ferocity into a tactical masterstroke today, Roma can strengthen their grasp on 5th place, keeping Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side at bay for at least another week and putting Roma ever closer to their goal of returning to the Champions League.

Personal animous, a heated local rivalry, and a trip to Europe are all in play today. The lineups are in, so gird your loins, and let’s get down to business!

