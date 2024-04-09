Across the Romaverse #170: Giallorossi Rule Rome After Mancini Header Downs Lazio, Plus EL Preview!

Outside of the occasional trophy or big European victory, not much is sweeter for a Romanista than a Derby della Capitale victory. And after not beating Lazio for nearly two years, Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Lazio felt all that much sweeter.
We’re back to discuss De Rossi’s derby debut as a manager and just how he got it done in Mourinho-esque fashion. In addition, we discuss the following:
- Daniele De Rossi’s managerial pragmatism
- Paulo Dybala’s epic trash talk
- Roma's mentality
- The importance of this victory
- De Rossi’s future
- An updated look at the table
- Europa League quarterfinal preview vs Milan
