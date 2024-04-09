Across the Romaverse #170: Giallorossi Rule Rome After Mancini Header Downs Lazio, Plus EL Preview!

Outside of the occasional trophy or big European victory, not much is sweeter for a Romanista than a Derby della Capitale victory. And after not beating Lazio for nearly two years, Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Lazio felt all that much sweeter.

We’re back to discuss De Rossi’s derby debut as a manager and just how he got it done in Mourinho-esque fashion. In addition, we discuss the following:

Daniele De Rossi’s managerial pragmatism

Paulo Dybala’s epic trash talk

Roma's mentality

The importance of this victory

De Rossi’s future

An updated look at the table

Europa League quarterfinal preview vs Milan

