Across the Romaverse #170: Giallorossi Rule Rome After Mancini Header Downs Lazio, Plus EL Preview!

Listen along as we recap Roma’s dramatic derby victory before previewing Thursday's Europa League clash against AC Milan.

AS Roma v SS Lazio - Serie A TIM Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Outside of the occasional trophy or big European victory, not much is sweeter for a Romanista than a Derby della Capitale victory. And after not beating Lazio for nearly two years, Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Lazio felt all that much sweeter.

We’re back to discuss De Rossi’s derby debut as a manager and just how he got it done in Mourinho-esque fashion. In addition, we discuss the following:

  • Daniele De Rossi’s managerial pragmatism
  • Paulo Dybala’s epic trash talk
  • Roma's mentality
  • The importance of this victory
  • De Rossi’s future
  • An updated look at the table
  • Europa League quarterfinal preview vs Milan

