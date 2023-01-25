Across the Romaverse Podcast, #117: Roma Sweeps Past Spezia While Zaniolo Plans His Exit

Roma's 2-0 victory over Spezia on Sunday was just what the doctor ordered for Jose Mourinho’s Roma. With a tough trip to Naples around the corner, the Giallorossi couldn’t afford to drop points against a provincial side. Normally, this would give Romanisti reason to fret, as Roma has usually found ways to complicate things in matches like Sundays.

However, despite Nicolo Zaniolo's transfer request, the Giallorossi were all business on Sunday. The Giallorossi played a near-perfect game with a simple, calm 2-0 win against the hosts. Roma got goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Tammy Abraham while not even conceding a shot on target in defense.

Simply put, this was all you could ever want from a match like this. So, join us as we discuss the Giallorossi's impressive performance before we discuss the developing Zaniolo situation and Juventus’ points deduction before previewing the Derby del Sole against Napoli

Thanks as always for listening, and be sure to weigh below!

