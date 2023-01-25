 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Across the Romaverse Podcast, #117: Roma Sweeps Past Spezia While Zaniolo Plans His Exit

Things went smoothly for Roma on the pitch as they breezed past Spezia 2-0, but off the pitch, that’s another matter entirely. The CdT crew breaks down last weekend’s win before diving into the mind of Nicolo Zaniolo, who is now officially on the transfer list. 

Roma's 2-0 victory over Spezia on Sunday was just what the doctor ordered for Jose Mourinho’s Roma. With a tough trip to Naples around the corner, the Giallorossi couldn’t afford to drop points against a provincial side. Normally, this would give Romanisti reason to fret, as Roma has usually found ways to complicate things in matches like Sundays.

However, despite Nicolo Zaniolo's transfer request, the Giallorossi were all business on Sunday. The Giallorossi played a near-perfect game with a simple, calm 2-0 win against the hosts. Roma got goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Tammy Abraham while not even conceding a shot on target in defense.

Simply put, this was all you could ever want from a match like this. So, join us as we discuss the Giallorossi's impressive performance before we discuss the developing Zaniolo situation and Juventus’ points deduction before previewing the Derby del Sole against Napoli

Thanks as always for listening, and be sure to weigh below!

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms:

